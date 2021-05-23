ST. LOUIS - Down went the St. Louis Blues, and quickly.
Behind an 18-save effort from Philipp Grubauer, the Colorado Avalanche finished a first-round sweep at Enterprise Center, taking Game 4 by a score of 5-2.
Faced with the reality of an early ousting, the Blues pushed back. But with two empty-net goals Sunday, the Avalanche outscored them by a combined 20-7.
“I think the last two games we wrapped up the series really well. Found a way to play that grinding hockey,” forward Mikko Rantanen said.
“Everyone knows we have the speed and the skill, but in the playoffs sometimes you have to grind to wins.”
The Avalanche’s last postseason sweep also came in the opening round, in 2001 against the Vancouver Canucks. They went on to win the Stanley Cup.
The Blues took their first lead of the series in the second period, but Brandon Saad didn’t allow them to hang onto it for long. On the final rush of an Avalanche power play, Saad accepted a pass from Cale Makar and tucked the puck just underneath the crossbar for his third goal in three games.
About three minutes later, the top-line forwards passed it along themselves. Samuel Girard scooted across the blue line after them and took the shot. Gabriel Landeskog redirected it in with the shaft of his stick.
Rantanen netted his first of the postseason early in the third period.
“Happy that we got it done, and without giving them any kind of momentum or hope,” Landeskog said.
St. Louis' Vladimir Tarasenko opened the scoring on a breakaway. Ryan O'Reilly sent the puck to the cherry-picking alternate captain, who put it over Grubauer’s glove.
Tarasenko also put the Blues back in the game midway through the third period when he unloaded a power-play shot on Grubauer to make it 3-2.
Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored with Jordan Binnington pulled for the extra attacker. MacKinnon scored soon after taking a high stick to the face. That penalty hindered the Blues’ attempts to send the series back to Denver for Game 5.
Coach Jared Bednar called it the best game of the series for his team.
“Maybe not as dangerous as what we can be on the offensive side, but we found a way to score enough goals to win the hockey game,” Bednar said.
Grubauer had to lunge across the crease to meet Tyler Bozak and keep the game scoreless through one. Binnington’s best of the night came when he stretched out to deny Conor Timmins’ first NHL goal.
Saad came close to another goal, and Binnington barely got his leg pad on a back-door attempt from J.T. Compher.