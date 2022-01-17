DENVER — Pavel Francouz turned in more shootout heroics Monday, but without the feel-good story. He took over for Darcy Kuemper after the Colorado Avalanche starting goaltender fell to the ice following contact with Minnesota’s Jordan Greenway in the second period.
“It’s the worst-case scenario because you see your teammate go down,” Francouz said. “It's really tough to see that.”
Kuemper talked to a trainer and stayed in until the next whistle. Coach Jared Bednar said Kuemper was pulled by concussion spotters, who tried to get him off the ice earlier, but play was already about to resume. He didn’t return to the bench.
RIGHT BY MACDERMID, ANOTHER RIGHT BY MACDERMID! IT'S ALL RIGHTS, ALL THE TIME!@ConorMcGahey's 2nd period call of @Avalanche heavyweight Kurtis MacDermid pummeling Jordan Greenway after the @MNWild forward hits goaltender Darcy Kuemper up high in the head. #GoAvsGo #MNWild pic.twitter.com/ulyTiIhCYB— 92.5FM - Denver's Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) January 17, 2022
“We’ll see tomorrow how he responds,” Bednar said.
The collision was avoidable, as the Avalanche coach described it.
“Our D’s not riding him in there. So I see him coming across the front of the net and then readjust his route and go right into Kuemper,” Bednar said. “Looks like it’s intentional to me, and he gets his head. I don’t know how it can only be a 2-minute penalty.
“It’s not a reviewable play, so I thought the refs handled it fine. I thought maybe it could have been four or a major, depending on how you see it and how fast you think he’s going and how intentional you think it is.
“I didn’t really have a problem with what they called. Now, I’d like to see the league look at it.”
Kuemper recorded his first shutout with Colorado in his last outing against the Arizona Coyotes. He is 17-5-1 this season, his first with the Avalanche, in 26 starts and has been pulled from a game due to goals allowed once. He has a 2.72 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.
