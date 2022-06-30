DENVER – Jared Bednar’s run of success ended in tears Thursday at Civic Center Park.
The Avalanche coach hoped he would be able to keep his emotions in check but had no such luck as the team celebrated the franchise’s third Stanley Cup. The emotions won convincingly.
“This is a surreal moment for me,” Bednar said, opening his comments to a crowd estimated at about 500,000 fans. “I’m going to try not to get too emotional … Already am.”
Bednar went on to thank team ownership Stan and Josh Kroenke and general manager Joe Sakic, the men who hired him after a long career in the minors as a player and coach. The four rode together, drinks in hand, on the top of a firetruck during the parade through downtown Denver.
“They gave me my first chance,” Bednar said, voice cracking.
His appreciation extended on to his assistant coaches and the families of all involved for the sacrifices made during the season. Then, he moved on to his players.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Bednar said.
“These guys, everyone has a story.”
Finally, Bednar thanked the Avalanche faithful. He said he was amazed at the support during the parade and throughout the playoffs, crediting the fans with a significant home-ice advantage. The emotion he tried to avoid persisted all the way through the end of his brief speech.
“I’m so happy to be a small part of bringing this Cup back to Denver for our amazing fans,” Bednar said.
“You guys deserve it. I love you. … Thank you for letting me be a part of this.”