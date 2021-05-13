DENVER Should the Colorado Avalanche require a Game 7 in 2021, it will be in the friendly confines of Ball Arena.
In their regular-season finale, the Avalanche secured the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded to the NHL team that finishes with the most regular-season points. They tied the Vegas Golden Knights with 82 points, but own the tiebreaker.
Colorado will face the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the postseason beginning Monday, May 17.
Colorado fell behind 1-0 on a breakaway in the final minute of the first period. Just over halfway through the game, Tyson Jost wristed one past Troy Grosenick. That shook something loose for the Avalanche, who scored four more unanswered before the end of the period.
Jost scored twice and Mikko Rantanen had two assists to overtake Nathan MacKinnon for the regular-season scoring lead (30 goals, 36 assists).
The Presidents’ Trophy has been awarded 34 times, but only eight of the winners have gone on to win the Stanley Cup, most recently the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. Colorado has now won it three times, including the 2000-01 season when the team went all the way.