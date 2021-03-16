DENVER - Called into work on his night off. Philipp Grubauer knows the grind.
Grubauer, who went 3-1 while starting the Colorado Avalanche’s past four games, didn’t take the morning skate Tuesday as Hunter Miska was starting in goal.
“I’m just trying to get him as much rest as we possibly can,” coach Jared Bednar said a few hours before the game. “He’s been playing a lot of hockey.”
With his team trailing by two after the first period, Grubrauer traded a backward baseball cap for his helmet and stretched out. He made 15 saves in relief and the Colorado offense poured in six unanswered goals to beat the Anaheim Ducks 8-4.
“That’s why he’s one of the best in the NHL,” defenseman Samuel Girard said of Grubauer.
Colorado won its fourth straight game.
Nazem Kadri scored twice and added two assists. Andre Burakovsky, Mikko Rantanen, Girard and Brandon Saad chipped one in each, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare added an empty-netter.
Nathan MacKinnon, who had perfected the art of the empty-netter the past two games, upgraded to the go-ahead goal 1:01 into the third period. Seconds after Rantanen hit the post on the power play, MacKinnon one-timed a pass from Devon Toews.
“We have a deep enough team that we can hold down the fort if he’s a little cold,” Kadri said. “He’s so gifted. He’s going to get his goals. Probably could have had three or four tonight, hit a couple posts early.”
Anaheim's Derek Grant earned a penalty shot on a short-handed breakaway to make the score 4-2. Grant centered and put a shot into the top corner, glove side. Miska’s goals-against average will absorb the hit, but he won’t pick up the loss.
“We hung him out to dry. That’s not something you want to do with a young goaltender coming in that’s trying to build some confidence,” Bednar said. “If we had played like we did against the Kings, they wouldn’t have had as many chances.”
Rantanen started the rally with a shot from behind the goal line that rattled around between the pipes. Kadri then tipped a Burakovsky shot that beat Ryan Miller (28 saves).