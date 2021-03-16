Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.