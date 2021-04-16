Avalanche Blues Hockey

Colorado Avalanche's Samuel Girard (49), left and Mikko Rantanen (96) defend against St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in St. Louis.

The Avalanche’s third positive COVID-19 test in eight days led to the cancellation of another morning skate, the team announced Friday morning ahead of a home game against the Los Angeles Kings.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. The two previous games went on as scheduled and the Avalanche won both.

Rookie defenseman Bowen Byram and starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer were added to the COVID-19 protocol list before Colorado played the Anaheim Ducks on April 9 and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, respectively.

The team confirmed vaccinations were administered after a game Monday.

“The Avalanche will not hold a morning skate today as a precaution due to one positive test from yesterday’s COVID-19 testing. The person is in isolation and all other staff/players have been negative at this time,” a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account read.

