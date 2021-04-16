The Avalanche’s third positive COVID-19 test in eight days led to the cancellation of another morning skate, the team announced Friday morning ahead of a home game against the Los Angeles Kings.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. The two previous games went on as scheduled and the Avalanche won both.
Rookie defenseman Bowen Byram and starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer were added to the COVID-19 protocol list before Colorado played the Anaheim Ducks on April 9 and the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, respectively.
The team confirmed vaccinations were administered after a game Monday.
“The Avalanche will not hold a morning skate today as a precaution due to one positive test from yesterday’s COVID-19 testing. The person is in isolation and all other staff/players have been negative at this time,” a statement posted to the team’s Twitter account read.