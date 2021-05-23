While the Avalanche rest, their first-round work done in timely fashion, the rest of the league will battle. That could approach a week off for Colorado, as the latest potential Game 7 is scheduled for May 31. The West Division's other series has a Game 7, if needed, set for Friday.
The Avalanche have played at least every other day for most of the past five months, and in the rare events they’ve had consecutive days off — due to COVID pauses — they were rusty upon return.
They dropped three of five after the first shutdown in early February. They lost three straight after clinching a playoff spot against the Blues in their first game following the second shutdown in late April.
Still, the Avalanche expressed gratitude after the game for the quick and focused first round, even as a suspension hung over the team for several days and the Blues escalated the physical play, and, occasionally, theatrics. Jordan Binnington came down the ice and tried to meet his fellow goaltender at one point.
“You don’t want to give a good team a chance,” coach Jared Bednar said.
“We did a nice job maneuvering through some not-so-great play from our team in the second periods and being able to sort of break their momentum in the thirds and play well.”
The Avalanche, known for their highly productive offense, were strong in all areas. Philipp Grubauer was steady in net, while Colorado continued to limit the shots he saw.
“We played our way. They only got shots from the outside,” Grubauer said.
“Did a great job overall in the series to eliminate chances and keep them to the outside.”