There's little need to worry about a clash of personalities after the Colorado Avalanche gathered some final pieces before a playoff push.
The Avalanche made another move before Monday’s trade deadline, acquiring a second Swedish skater that played for Colorado from at least 2017-19.
The Avalanche traded for forward Carl Soderberg on Monday. In exchange Colorado sent forwards Ryder Rolston and Josh Dickinson to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado reacquired defenseman Patrik Nemeth on Friday. Nemeth, 29, and Soderberg, 35, both left the team after the 2018-19 season, in free agency and by trade, respectively. Soderberg spent four full seasons with his new, old team, appearing in all 82 games twice.
Soderberg was traded to the Arizona Coyotes and spent a season there. He has appeared in 34 games for Chicago this season, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists. He’s 51.5% on the faceoff dot this season and, along with Nemeth, kills penalties.
The Avalanche’s other big trade deadline acquisition was also familiar, but had not yet played for the team. Veteran goaltender Devan Dubnyk, who has spent his entire 12-year career with Western NHL teams, joined the team Saturday and served as backup Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks.