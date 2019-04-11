The Colorado Avalanche got off to a rough playoff start, unable to solve Calgary Flames goaltender Mike Smith in a 4-0 Game 1 rout.
A late power-play goal and an empty-netter created a lopsided win Thursday for the top-seeded home team in the Western Conference playoff series.
Andrew Mangiapane connected 3:35 into the second period for a goal in his first career postseason game. The Flames stripped the Avalanche of the puck along the boards and got a pass to Mangiapane, who shoveled it under Philipp Grubauer’s glove arm.
With 1:02 remaining in the period, the Flames added an insurance tally on the power play. Matthew Tkachuk tipped in a Mark Giordano point shot, and waited while the Avs challenged it for goaltender interference. The goal stood.
With 3:24 left in regulation and their situation becoming desperate, the Avalanche took an ill-advised penalty. Mikael Backlund sent a shot in off Grubauer’s leg.
Seconds after the Avalanche pulled Grubauer for the extra attacker, Tkachuk added his second of the night.
Smith was often outstanding while making 26 saves. Grubauer had 28.
The Avalanche struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 35 percent.
Colorado will look to tie the series Saturday night before heading back to Denver for Game 3.