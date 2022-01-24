DENVER — Pavel Francouz secured back-to-back shutouts in his team's tidy 2-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The home win streak hit 16 games.
“When you’ve got a good thing going, you don’t want to let it go,” coach Jared Bednar said. “I think that’s what we saw tonight.”
In their past two home games, the Avalanche surrendered 2-0 leads and went past regulation. Players put out calls for better defensive decisions and got them Monday.
“We had a little meeting about our defensive habits,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “We’re getting wins, but there’s some defensive things we have to be better at, especially going into the second half of the year and closing into the playoffs.
“Today was a step in the right direction and an overall good game.”
The Avalanche tied a 10-month-old franchise record with their 12th win of January. They also won 12 games in March 2021. At 28-8-3, this is the franchise’s best record through 40 games.
On the first goal, power play point man Cale Makar sent the puck to Nathan MacKinnon, who tapped it a few feet to Nazem Kadri. Kadri’s shot flipped over goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and spun toward the goal line. It crossed just before Chicago's Calvin de Haan got there to sweep it away.
It was Kadri’s 16th goal of the season. He’s fifth in the NHL in points.
The only other scoring play of record came late in the third period when Gabriel Landeskog centered to Rantanen, who had been left alone in front of the crease. Rantanen was given time and space to wait for Fleury to drop. He sent a backhander over him.
Later, Landeskog’s empty-net goal was declared offside.
The scoreless first period was the most even in terms of possession and featured multiple Blackhawks odd-man rushes. Rantanen said the players chatted during intermission.
“After that, it was pretty good,” he said.
The Avalanche had several long stays in the Blackhawks’ zone during the second period. Colorado outshot Chicago 15-7.
“We controlled the whole third period,” Francouz said. “We were patient. We just did what we needed.
“It was a huge test for us and we passed.”
Francouz made 24 saves and became the first Avalanche goaltender to record consecutive shutouts since Patrick Roy did it almost exactly 19 years beforehand — Jan. 23-25, 2003. It was the third shutout of his career and first at Ball Arena.
“When we needed a save, we got it,” Bednar said. “Pav looked good. He looked sharp, he looked quick again, looked really composed in the net. So that’s why it ends up a zero.”