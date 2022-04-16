DENVER - Newest recruit Ben Meyers scored in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche clinched the top seed in the Western Conference on Saturday night with a 7-4 victory over one of the top teams in the East, the Carolina Hurricanes.
Meyers, signed Wednesday to a two-year deal out of the University of Minnesota, led the Avalanche out for warmups and centered the fourth line between Logan O’Connor and Andrew Cogliano. O’Connor provided a centering pass that Cogliano overskated. Meyers was the next man up.
“I just kind of blanked out. Wasn’t thinking much,” Meyers said.
He became the eighth player in Avalanche history to score a goal in his league debut.
“It was awesome to see him score in the first game,” teammate Mikko Rantanen said. "He played really well, I thought.
"It looked like he had played many games before in the NHL. He was comfortable out there. So it was fun to watch.”
Meyers made it 4-0. The Hurricanes closed the gap to two goals, then Alex Newhook put back his own rebound to make it 5-2.
The Avalanche went on to win their ninth-straight game.
J.T. Compher scored early in the first and second periods. The Hurricanes pressured after the opening puck drop but Darcy Kuemper (29 saves) held them back. Andre Burakovsky and Newhook tapped the puck forward off the boards to Compher, who made it 1-0.
Just 1:56 into the second period, Compher was waiting beside the goal for Burakovsky to thread a pass to him. The two connected again.
“I think we could have been a bit better defensively,” was Compher’s assessment. “We did a good job of staying calm throughout the game.”
Nathan MacKinnon made it 2-0 between Compher’s goals. Valeri Nichushkin took the puck around the net and put the initial shot on Frederik Andersen (26 saves). MacKinnon pushed it through Andersen’s pads.
Nichushkin also arranged Rantanen’s goal that made it 6-3. Nichushkin was sandwiched by Hurricanes players behind the Carolina net after setting up his open teammate.
MacKinnon scored the last goal of the game. He spun and threw the puck at the net for Nichushkin, but it went in off a defender.
"Lot of hockey yet to be played, but I like the way our guys are digging in," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.
With the Hurricanes trailing 7-4, goaltender Andersen went down awkwardly and had to be helped off the ice. Antti Raanta finished out the game for Carolina and made the final four saves.
Jordan Staal scored twice for the Hurricanes before absorbing a heavy open-ice hit from Cale Makar. Erie native Jaccob Slavin assisted on Staal's second goal.
