One round down.
Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice and the Colorado Avalanche chased the Arizona Coyotes from the playoffs with a second straight 7-1 victory, advancing to the second round on Wednesday.
Even with Arizona playing for its postseason life, Colorado’s Game 5 demolition was stunning in its efficiency.
“It’s been unbelievable to watch,” goaltender Philipp Grubauer said of the action at the other end of the ice.
And he did quite a bit of watching. In winning all four games he started, Grubauer averaged 21 saves and allowed just four goals with one shutout.
“I think we’ve found our rhythm here and gotta make sure we move forward with the same effort in the next round,” he said.
For the second straight contest, Kadri scored twice in the first period. First he finished off a slick passing play, then reached into his bag of tricks on a breakaway. In between, Samuel Girard chipped in a power-play goal.
Kadri has 10 points in eight games and has scored five times on the power play. He led the playoffs in man-advantage goals going into the evening.
MacKinnon scored twice in 58 seconds in the middle of the second period. With four points, MacKinnon extended his streak, having recorded at least a point in every postseason contest so far (4 goals, 9 assists, 8 games).
Nikita Zadorov redirected a MacKinnon shot past Darcy Kuemper and J.T. Compher buried a shot in the top corner of the net occupied by Antti Raanta, who relieved Kuemper for the third period, on the Avalanche’s final two goals.
Clayton Keller scored in the third period for Arizona.
Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog didn’t light the lamp during the series, but had six assists and was plus-3.
He said the game plan from the beginning was to wear down the Coyotes. The Avalanche used four dangerous lines and an active, stingy defense and rarely let up in the last two games.
“It’s obviously nice to get some contribution from all throughout the lineup,” Landeskog said.
The only hiccup was a 4-2 Game 3 loss in which Kuemper made 49 saves. Colorado reset and showed what it’s capable of.
“It turned out to be a blessing in disguise for us. I thought our guys really dug in,” coach Jared Bednar said of Game 3.
Compher barely reacted to his goal and the Avalanche’s attitude in the third period and afterward was upbeat, but businesslike.
There’s more to be done. The Stanley Cup is three rounds away.
“It’s great to get these playoffs (off) on the right foot,” MacKinnon said. “We played hard in all five games and we’re ready for whoever we play in the second round.”