A day to celebrate for the Makar family got even sweeter when the Colorado Avalanche used the fifth-to-last pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, 220th overall, to select Taylor Makar. The forward is Cale Makar’s younger brother.
Taylor, 20, is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound center. Like Cale, Taylor played for the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League before picking the University of Massachusetts for college. Taylor recorded 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 16 games last season.
“He's just a very hard-working kid,” Cale said, comparing him to the Montreal Canadiens’ Josh Anderson or Calgary Flames’ Matthew Tkachuk.
“He's definitely got a bright future and he’s already taller than me.”
The Avalanche restoked the prospect pool Saturday, taking a defenseman and two forwards on the second and final day of the draft. All three players are college-bound next season.
In the second round Colorado selected 5-10 Sean Behrens 61st overall. He’s out of the U.S. National Team Development Program and will soon start his freshman season nearby at the University of Denver.
“He's not the tallest D-man in the world, but he plays hard,” Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said. “Really competitive guy that’s in your face.”
In the third round, the Avalanche took Andrei Buyalsky from the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL). The 6-3, 175-pound center is a native of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, and headed to the University of Vermont.
Though Taylor Makar wasn’t a draft day sure thing, that name carries weight. Cale's six-year contract was announced hours before Taylor was selected.
“He's got a lot of time to develop,” Sakic said of Taylor.
“We have high hopes for down the line here as he develops.”
Colorado drafted winger Oskar Olausson on Friday with the 28th overall pick.