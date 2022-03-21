An hour before Monday’s trade deadline, the Colorado Avalanche announced they had acquired winger Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens for prospect Justin Barron and a second-round draft pick in 2024.
Lehkonen, 26, has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 58 games for the Canadiens this season, his sixth in the NHL. The Piikkio, Finland, native will be a restricted free agent after the season.
Barron, a 20-year-old defenseman, was a 2021 training camp standout and one of the final cuts. He appeared in two Avalanche games in December.