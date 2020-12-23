Instead of waiting months for another crack at a team, NHL losers will get a second chance right away.
Consecutive games against the same opponent are all over the Colorado Avalanche’s schedule, released Wednesday. The Avalanche will open their dense 56-game regular season at home Jan. 13 against the St. Louis Blues.
They play each team at least twice in a row — they have three sets of four straight games against the same opponent — until April, when there’s a single game against St. Louis.
The schedule is less diverse than in normal years with each team only facing divisional opponents. The realigned West Division has Colorado, Anaheim, Arizona, Los Angeles, Minnesota, St. Louis, San Jose and Vegas. The Avalanche will meet each eight times, four home and four away.
Popping in and out of town for a single game is a luxury of the past for now. Colorado is set to hit the road for the first time Jan. 19 and play two games in three days at Los Angeles, then do the same at Anaheim.
There are seven sets of back-to-back games.
2020-21 Avalanche Regular Season Schedule
Home games bold and all caps – dates subject to change
JANUARY
Wed Jan. 13 ST. LOUIS
Fri Jan. 15 ST. LOUIS
Tue Jan. 19 at Los Angeles
Thu Jan. 21 at Los Angeles
Fri Jan. 22 at Anaheim
Sun Jan. 24 at Anaheim
Tue Jan. 26 SAN JOSE
Thu Jan. 28 SAN JOSE
Sat Jan. 30 at Minnesota
Sun Jan. 31 at Minnesota
FEBRUARY
Tue Feb. 2 MINNESOTA
Thu Feb. 4 MINNESOTA
Sat Feb. 6 at St. Louis
Sun Feb. 7 at St. Louis
Tue Feb. 9 ARIZONA
Thu Feb. 11 ARIZONA
Sun Feb. 14 at Vegas
Tue Feb. 16 at Vegas
Sat Feb. 20 VEGAS
Mon Feb. 22 VEGAS
Thu Feb. 25 at Arizona
Sat Feb. 27 at Arizona
MARCH
Mon Mar. 1 at San Jose
Wed Mar. 3 at San Jose
Fri Mar. 5 ANAHEIM
Sat Mar. 6 ANAHEIM
Mon Mar. 8 ARIZONA
Wed Mar. 10 ARIZONA
Fri Mar. 12 LOS ANGELES
Sun Mar. 14 LOS ANGELES
Thu Mar. 18 MINNESOTA
Sat Mar. 20 MINNESOTA
Mon Mar. 22 at Arizona
Tue Mar. 23 at Arizona
Thu Mar. 25 VEGAS
Sat Mar. 27 VEGAS
Mon Mar. 29 ANAHEIM
Wed Mar. 31 ANAHEIM
APRIL
Sat Apr. 3 ST. LOUIS
Mon Apr. 5 at Minnesota
Wed Apr. 7 at Minnesota
Fri Apr. 9 at Anaheim
Sun Apr. 11 at Anaheim
Fri Apr. 16 LOS ANGELES
Sun Apr. 18 LOS ANGELES
Tue Apr. 20 ST. LOUIS
Thu Apr. 22 at St. Louis
Sat Apr. 24 at St. Louis
Mon Apr. 26 at Vegas
Wed Apr. 28 at Vegas
Fri Apr. 30 SAN JOSE
MAY
Sat May 1 SAN JOSE
Mon May 3 at San Jose
Wed May 5 at San Jose
Fri May 7 at Los Angeles
Sat May 8 at Los Angeles