Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal with teammates Nikita Zadorov (16), Tyson Jost (17) and Ian Cole (28) against the Dallas Stars during the first period of an NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff game in Edmonton, Alberta on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Instead of waiting months for another crack at a team, NHL losers will get a second chance right away.

Consecutive games against the same opponent are all over the Colorado Avalanche’s schedule, released Wednesday. The Avalanche will open their dense 56-game regular season at home Jan. 13 against the St. Louis Blues.

They play each team at least twice in a row — they have three sets of four straight games against the same opponent — until April, when there’s a single game against St. Louis.

The schedule is less diverse than in normal years with each team only facing divisional opponents. The realigned West Division has Colorado, Anaheim, Arizona, Los Angeles, Minnesota, St. Louis, San Jose and Vegas. The Avalanche will meet each eight times, four home and four away.

Popping in and out of town for a single game is a luxury of the past for now. Colorado is set to hit the road for the first time Jan. 19 and play two games in three days at Los Angeles, then do the same at Anaheim.

There are seven sets of back-to-back games.

 

2020-21 Avalanche Regular Season Schedule

Home games bold and all caps – dates subject to change

JANUARY

Wed Jan. 13 ST. LOUIS

Fri Jan. 15 ST. LOUIS

Tue Jan. 19 at Los Angeles

Thu Jan. 21 at Los Angeles

Fri Jan. 22 at Anaheim

Sun Jan. 24 at Anaheim

Tue Jan. 26 SAN JOSE

Thu Jan. 28 SAN JOSE

Sat Jan. 30 at Minnesota

Sun Jan. 31 at Minnesota

FEBRUARY

Tue Feb. 2 MINNESOTA

Thu Feb. 4 MINNESOTA

Sat Feb. 6 at St. Louis

Sun Feb. 7 at St. Louis

Tue Feb. 9 ARIZONA

Thu Feb. 11 ARIZONA

Sun Feb. 14 at Vegas

Tue Feb. 16 at Vegas

Sat Feb. 20 VEGAS

Mon Feb. 22 VEGAS

Thu Feb. 25 at Arizona

Sat Feb. 27 at Arizona

MARCH

Mon Mar. 1 at San Jose

Wed Mar. 3 at San Jose

Fri Mar. 5 ANAHEIM

Sat Mar. 6 ANAHEIM

Mon Mar. 8 ARIZONA

Wed Mar. 10 ARIZONA

Fri Mar. 12 LOS ANGELES

Sun Mar. 14 LOS ANGELES

Thu Mar. 18 MINNESOTA

Sat Mar. 20 MINNESOTA

Mon Mar. 22 at Arizona

Tue Mar. 23 at Arizona

Thu Mar. 25 VEGAS

Sat Mar. 27 VEGAS

Mon Mar. 29 ANAHEIM

Wed Mar. 31 ANAHEIM

APRIL

Sat Apr. 3 ST. LOUIS

Mon Apr. 5 at Minnesota

Wed Apr. 7 at Minnesota

Fri Apr. 9 at Anaheim

Sun Apr. 11 at Anaheim

Fri Apr. 16 LOS ANGELES

Sun Apr. 18 LOS ANGELES

Tue Apr. 20 ST. LOUIS

Thu Apr. 22 at St. Louis

Sat Apr. 24 at St. Louis

Mon Apr. 26 at Vegas

Wed Apr. 28 at Vegas

Fri Apr. 30 SAN JOSE

MAY

Sat May 1 SAN JOSE

Mon May 3 at San Jose

Wed May 5 at San Jose

Fri May 7 at Los Angeles

Sat May 8 at Los Angeles

