What does the wide receiver rotation look like?
The answer likely hinges on K.D. Nixon’s health. Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said Wednesday that Nixon looked good in recent practices and was getting closer to a return, but his status for Saturday’s game at Stanford remains in question. La’Vontae Shenault, a redshirt freshman, is available this week after reportedly serving a suspension last week. Shenault sits second on this week’s depth chart at one of the three wide receiver spots. Daniel Arias, Maurice Bell and Dimitri Stanley are listed as the starting receivers, according to this week’s depth chart.
Stanley and Bell were the only receivers to catch multiple passes last week. Stanley’s six catches for 66 yards led the group, while Bell caught five balls for 43 yard. Arias only had one catch, but it was the Buffaloes’ longest pass play, good for 38 yards. True freshman Brenden Rice added one catch for five yards. Should Nixon and Shenault join the fold Saturday, the wide receiver rotation could look a lot different than it did in the opener.
Can Colorado’s defense and special teams help the offense again?
Both of Colorado’s first two touchdowns against UCLA last week came after the defense and special teams unit made a big play that gave the offense a short field.
It started when Derrion Rakestraw forced a fumble on a punt after Colorado’s first offensive possession. Alec Pell recovered 25 yards from the end zone. Four plays later, Jarek Broussard had his first touchdown, and Colorado opened its first lead.
Five plays into UCLA’s next drive Carson Wells intercepted a pass and returned it one yard shy of the goal line. Broussard scored his second touchdown on the offense’s first play of the ensuing drive.
Stanford didn’t turn it over in last week’s loss to Oregon, but the Buffaloes can expect to see a quarterback playing his first game of the season. Davis Mills, the Cardinal’s presumed starting quarterback, reportedly missed last week’s game due to a false positive result on a COVID-19 test. He’s listed as the starter this week. Mills had an 11:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio in eight games played last season.
As a road underdog, a few more big plays from the defense and special teams could help Colorado to its desired 2-0 start.
Can they kick it?
Both teams’ kicking games were far from perfect in their respective season openers.
Colorado’s original kicker, James Stefanou, retired in the days following Saturday’s win over UCLA, telling coach Karl Dorrell he felt like his health was preventing him from performing up to expectations. Stefanou missed a 51-yard try and had an attempt from 40 yards out blocked. Evan Price replaced him and made kicks of 45 and 36 yards before his final kick, a 44-yarder, was also blocked. Should the Buffs want to feel better about their kicking game last Saturday, they just have to look at Jet Toner’s day.
Stanford’s senior kicker missed a field goal in all four quarters of the loss to Oregon and finished the day without a make. Toner misses came from 48, 40, 35 and 27 yards in order.
Though Toner and the Colorado kickers combined to go 2-9 on field goals last week, they made all eight extra points attempted between the two teams.
If one team can sort out their kicking situation while the other continues to struggle, Saturday’s game could go to the team with the better boot.