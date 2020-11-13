3
Colorado natives on the Stanford roster. Sophomore offensive linemen Drake Nugent and Barrett Miller hail from Lone Tree (Highlands Ranch) and Aurora (Eaglecrest), respectively, while Isaiah Sanders, a Palmer Ridge product is a graduate-transfer quarterback after starting his college career at Air Force.
4.5
Yards per carry gained by Colorado rushers in last week’s win over UCLA. Jarek Broussard was the most effective back, picking up six yards per attempt on 31 carries.
6.7
Yards per carry gained by Oregon backs in the Ducks’ 35-14 win over Stanford last week. The Ducks finished with 269 rushing yards, as three different players rushed for at least 75 yards and a touchdown.
8.5
Points Stanford is favored by heading into Saturday’s game, according to William Hill’s line on Friday afternoon.
37
The yards of Evan Price’s game-winning field goal against the Cardinal last year in Boulder. Price is expected to handle the kicking duties Saturday following James Stefanou’s decision to walk away from competitive football earlier in the week. Price made all five of his field goals last year, but the longest was the 37-yarder.
49
Years Charlie Davis’s program record for rushing yards in a debut stood before Jarek Broussard broke out for 187 yards against UCLA on Saturday. Davis’s 174-yard game against LSU in 1971 is now second on the Buffaloes’ chart.