Can Colorado dominate the ground game?
Getting Jarek Broussard going has been a winning formula for Colorado through the first three games of the season, and the fourth game comes with a pretty favorable matchup. Arizona’s run defense ranks last in the Pac-12, giving up 229 rushing yards per game. Colorado is fifth in the conference, averaging 191.7 rushing yards. Most of those yards come off Broussard’s carries, as he is good for 144 yards per game through the first three contests of the season.
On the flip side, Arizona is 11th in the league with 125.7 rushing yards per game, while Colorado has the Pac-12’s second-best run defense, a unit that allows just 108 yards per game.
If the Buffaloes can slow Gary Brightwell - Arizona’s top back who averages 4.6 yards per carry - and get Broussard going once again, CU figures to be in position to improve to 4-0.
Will the defense take another step?
Tyson Summers’ defense has been better than before in each performance of the 2020 season. The Buffaloes gave up 42 points to UCLA in Week 1 before Stanford added 32 points the next week. A surprise week off allowed CU to look at its issues and work on them, and the result was limiting a shorthanded San Diego State team to 10 points.
Holding Arizona - a team that has explosive skill position players on offense, CU coach Karl Dorrell said - to fewer than 10 points may not be necessary to win, but the Buffaloes could use another strong defensive showing in Tucson on Saturday.
Is it a trap?
Arizona’s winless. Colorado is undefeated and looking to keep pace with a 3-0 USC team atop the Pac-12 South standings. The Buffaloes are favored by more than a touchdown on the road, but recent history has been unkind to CU. Despite Colorado’s 14-8 lead in the all-time series, the Wildcats have won seven of the last eight, according to Arizona’s pre-game notes. Kevin Sumlin, in his third year leading the Arizona program, is 2-0 against the Buffaloes, including last year’s 35-30 win in Boulder. The Buffaloes have a game scheduled against a winless Utah team for next week, but looking forward to the future, whether it’s next week or what comes after the regular season, could leave CU in the dreaded trap-game scenario.