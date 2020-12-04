1
Colorado native on the Arizona roster. Junior offensive lineman Robert Congel is a Greenwood Village native who finished his prep career at IMG Academy and initially enrolled at Texas A&M before starting eight games for Arizona last season.
4
Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the Buffaloes through three games played. Linebacker Nate Landman has won the league’s defensive player of the week twice, while quarterback Sam Noyer and running back Jarek Broussard have each won the offensive honor.
6.3
Colorado’s average margin of victory over the 3-0 start. After beating UCLA (48-42) and Stanford (35-32) by single digits, the Buffaloes bumped their average with a 20-10 win over San Diego State last week.
7.5
The line favoring Colorado heading into Saturday’s game at Arizona. The Buffaloes are 3-0 against the spread to start the season.
12.7
The average margin of defeat in Arizona’s three losses to start the season. Washington and UCLA beat the Wildcats by 17, while USC beat Arizona 34-30.
30
Colorado’s unofficial ranking in the most recent AP Top 25 poll. The Buffaloes were fifth on the list of teams receiving votes behind North Carolina, Buffalo, Texas and Auburn.