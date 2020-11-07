Colorado’s quarterback play
Sam Noyer started, as expected, and hardly gave the Colorado coaches any reason to remove him. The senior completed nine of his first 10 passes and tossed his first career touchdown to Brady Russell before Tyler Lytle had his number called. Lytle’s first drive and only drive of the game ended in a punt right after Russell’s touchdown catch gave the Buffaloes a 21-7 lead.
When the Colorado offense quickly returned to the field after a UCLA turnover, Noyer was back under center for the remainder of the first game. Noyer completed 20 of 31 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 64 more yards and another touchdown. Lytle completed both of his attempts for a total of four yards.
Who leads the Buffaloes in rushing?
Jarek Broussard lived up to all the preseason hype and got the attention of one of the best Buffalo running backs in recent history.
“There’s a new #23 in town!” former Buff and current Denver Bronco Phillip Lindsay tweeted during the first half of Saturday’s game.
Broussard was Colorado’s clear primary back in Alex Fontenot’s absence. The sophomore from Dallas scored Colorado’s first three touchdowns before Jaren Mangham scored the fourth. Broussard finished with 187 yards on 31 carries. Mangham got nine carries, netting just six yards, while Joe Davis rushed three times for 13 yards. Broussard added two receptions for 21 yards, including a big third-down conversion, while Mangham caught one pass for 10 yards.
Can CU's defense keep Dorian Thompson-Robinson in check?
The Buffaloes’ defense did enough early against UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to survive his strong close.
Carson Wells intercepted Thompson-Robinson early, setting up a Jarek Broussard touchdown, while Derrion Rakestraw recovered a fumble from that ended a Bruins drive with CU up 21-7 in the first half.
UCLA’s quarterback got going after the slow start and finished with 303 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air, including a 52-yard strike to Greg Dulcich that made it 35-14 Buffaloes at halftime. Thompson-Robinson added 109 rushing yards, highlighted by a 65-yard scoring run that cut CU’s lead to 14 early in the second half. The Bruins would cut CU’s lead to seven on Thompson-Robinson’s third touchdown, but he failed to give the Bruins a lead before time expired.