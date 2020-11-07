6
The number of points UCLA was favored by entering the game, according to actionnetwork.com.
12
The yards of Sam Noyer’s first career touchdown pass. Noyer hit tight end Brady Russell off of a play-action fake for the score that gave the Buffaloes a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. Noyer also scored a one-yard rushing touchdown.
66.7
The approximate percentage of the game Colorado’s offense spent on the field. The Buffaloes had the ball for 39 minutes and 31 seconds.
119
The number of seconds, in football time, separating Jarek Broussard’s first two touchdown runs as a Buffalo. The redshirt freshman opened the scoring with a six-yard run and quickly added a second score after Carson Wells returned an interception to the one-yard line.
525
Colorado’s total offense in Karl Dorrell’s debut as head coach and Darrin Chiaverini’s first game as offensive coordinator. The yardage was split evenly, with the Buffaloes rushing for 264 yards and passed for 261.