What does the wide receiver rotation look like?
Dimitri Stanley solidified himself as Sam Noyer’s go-to target Saturday while the Buffaloes await K.D. Nixon’s return from injury.
Nixon was dressed Saturday but did not play. In his absence, Stanley led Colorado’s receivers with 6 catches for 121 yards. The highlight came late in the first quarter when Noyer hit Stanley on a quick pass, and the sophomore receiver did the rest on a 55-yard touchdown.
A couple of fresh faces also got in on the action. Freshmen La’Vontae Shenault and Brenden Rice recorded the first catch and touchdown catch of their respective collegiate careers. Shenault finished with three catches for 60 yards, while Rice caught two passes for 38 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown. Shenault’s biggest reception of 29 yards came on third down and extended a drive that ended with Noyer’s first touchdown run.
Jaylon Jackson and Daniel Arias added a catch apiece for the receiving corps, while running back Jarek Broussard and tight end Matt Lynch added short receptions to account for all 15 of Noyer’s completions.
Can Colorado’s defense and special teams help the offense again?
The Buffaloes' defense and special teams didn’t set the offense up like it did a week ago, forcing two turnovers deep in opponents’ territory, but the offense didn't need as much help this week.
The defense forced Stanford to punt four times in the first half and limited the Cardinal to field goals on their first three scoring drives.
After Stanford closed within three in the final minutes of the second half, Josh Watts dropped his punt inside the Cardinal 10-yard line, leaving Stanford to go nearly the length of the field with no timeouts and 10 seconds to play.
Stanford tried a series of laterals on its final play, and Nate Landman recovered a fumble to end the game. That went down as Stanford’s only turnover after the Buffs forced four in the Week 1 win over UCLA.
Landman led the Colorado defense with 14 total tackles, while Carson Wells was second with six tackles, including the Buffaloes’ lone sack of Stanford quarterback Davis Mills.
Can they kick it?
Yes, they can.
Colorado and Stanford’s kickers combined for a perfect day after both sides struggled with field goals a week ago. Cardinal kicker Jet Toner went 3 for 3, including a 48-yard field goal, after an 0-fpr-4 effort against Oregon in the opener. Toner also made an extra point.
Colorado didn’t attempt a field goal in the week following James Stefanou’s retirement. Stefanou missed one kick against UCLA and had another blocked before Evan Price stepped in and had one of his attempts blocked. Price made all five of his extra points against Stanford.