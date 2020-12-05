Can Colorado dominate the ground game?
Dominate might be up for debate, but Colorado had the better of the ground games in a contest that featured nearly 700 combined rushing yards.
In addition to Jarek Broussard’s 301 yards, quarterback Sam Noyer added 67 yards on six carries, including a 54-yard run. Ashaad Clayton added 24 yards and two touchdowns, while Jaren Mangham and Joe Davis completed Colorado’s total with 24 and 12 yards, respectively.
Arizona used big runs from Michael Wiley and Gary Brightwell to rush for more than 100 yards in the first quarter, but the Wildcats slowed down from there. Colorado averaged 8.8 yards per carry - led by Broussard’s 12-yard average - compared to the Wildcats’ 6.2. Additionally, Colorado had two rushing touchdowns to Arizona’s one.
It might not be dominant, but it was certainly good enough.
Will the defense take another step?
Sometimes moving forward requires taking a step back.
That’s what seemed to happen to Colorado’s improving defense on Saturday. Arizona scored on three of its first four offensive possessions before Colorado kept the Wildcats scoreless the rest of the way. The Buffaloes forced six straight punts before Nigel Bethel Jr. intercepted a pass with Arizona four yards from the end zone.
“That was a big play for a guy that hasn’t had a lot of time,” Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said.
Mekhi Blackmon broke up a fourth-down pass to the end zone on Arizona’s penultimate drive before Isaiah Lewis got pressure on Arizona quarterback Will Plummer, forcing an incompletion that secured CU’s second-half shutout.
While Bethel’s interception went down as CU’s only forced turnover, Mustafa Johnson and Carson Wells came up with third-down sacks that forced punts in the second half. Wells finished with 11 tackles, second to Nate Landman’s 16. The roommates combined for 2.5 of Colorado’s five sacks and 7.5 of the team’s 12 tackles for loss.
Is it a trap?
The trip to Arizona looked and functioned like a trap game early before the Buffaloes broke free and improved to 4-0.
Three of Colorado’s first four offensive drives ended with punts. The exception was a La’Vontae Shenault fumble that led to an Arizona field goal and a 13-0 Wildcats advantage.
Though the Buffaloes responded and took a 14-13 halftime lead, mental mistakes continued. Noyer’s first interception came on the second play after halftime, giving Arizona positive field position on their first drive of the second half. Noyer’s second interception also prevented the Buffaloes from extending their lead. With the Buffaloes inside the Arizona 20 and leading 21-13, Noyer underthrew a ball and had it picked off. Afterward, the FS1 broadcast caught Noyer and Dorrell in a heated conversation.
“I’m going to have heated discussions (with) everyone that makes a mistake,” Dorrell said. “That’s the nature of what I am, and he knows that.”
Though CU suffered from a slow start and three costly turnovers, the Buffaloes escaped Tucson unscathed.