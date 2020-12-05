3
Players in Colorado history with more rushing yards in a single game than Jarek Broussard’s 301 yards Saturday against Arizona. It was Colorado’s first 300-yard performance since Chris Brown in 2002.
4
Straight games beating the spread to start the season. Colorado closed as an eight-point favorite Saturday and covered thanks to Evan Price’s 19-yard field goal with 2:26 to play.
5
Carries it took for freshman running back Ashaad Clayton to score his first two career touchdowns. After entering the Arizona game with one carry, Clayton scored on his third and fourth carries of Saturday’s game.
9
Straight scoreless Arizona drives after the Wildcats took a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. Colorado’s defense forced six punts, got an interception from Nigel Bethel Jr. and two turnovers on downs in a run that started in the second quarter and lasted until the end of the game. The Buffaloes scored 24 unanswered points to take the lead during that stretch.
12
Consecutive quarters in which Colorado scored to start the season before the streak ended with Saturday’s first quarter. Arizona led 10-0 to start the second quarter. Colorado started a new streak, scoring in each of the final three quarters Saturday.
13
The largest deficit Colorado has faced this season, which came when Arizona kicker Lucas Havrisik made a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter Saturday.