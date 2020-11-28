How much does K.D. Nixon impact the game?
K.D. Nixon didn’t take much time to get involved in Colorado’s offense, but his contributions were minimal in a quiet game for both offenses.
After missing the first two games, Nixon’s first catch of the season came on Colorado’s second offensive play Saturday, a 4-yard gain. Nixon finished with four catches for 26 yards in Colorado’s 20-1o win over San Diego State. His biggest play, a 9-yard catch, came on Colorado’s second drive.
Nixon finished second to La’Vontae Shenault, who had his best game so far with a game-high six catches for 64 yards. Shenault was the third receiver to lead Colorado in receiving yards in as many games, following tight end Brady Russell, who missed Saturday’s game, and Dimitri Stanley. Brenden Rice and C.J. Schmanski were the only other Colorado players with multiple catches with quarterback Sam Noyer completing 17 passes for 138 yards.
Nixon can make a bigger impact next Saturday when Colorado is scheduled to return to Pac-12 competition at Arizona.
Can Colorado’s defense make a quick adjustment?
A two-day prep proved to be no problem at all for Colorado’s defense.
The Buffaloes limited San Diego State, which was without some key contributors, to three points on 79 yards rushing and 76 yards passing.
San Diego State’s lone offensive scoring drive was aided by the Aztecs’ most explosive play of the game, a 22-yard run from Kaegun Williams that got the visitors into field-goal range.
The Buffaloes limited SDSU to 2.5 yards per carry and did not allow a receiver to post more than 40 yards. Daniel Bellinger caught three passes for 38 yards while all the other Aztec pass catchers were held under 15 yards.
According to CU’s postgame notes, 19 of SDSU’s 59 plays went for no gain, while 11 more were negative plays.
Will Broussard continue to carry the load?
Jarek Broussard showed no signs of slowing down as Colorado’s lead back. The sophomore produced a third consecutive 100-yard game to start his collegiate career. His 32 carries against San Diego State were the most so far, though he’s had at least 27 carries in each game. Broussard’s 124-yard game gives him 432 yards through three games this season.
Joe Davis was the only other running back to get a carry Saturday, finishing with 10 yards on seven touches.
Broussard was also the only running back to catch a pass, taking his lone reception for 14 more yards. Neither Jaren Mangham nor Ashaad Clayton played much of a role, while Jayle Stacks served as fullback for a play or two near the goalline.
Broussard looks to be the Buffaloes’ primary back for the foreseeable future after a strong showing against a San Diego State defense that entered the game with a top-10 run defense nationally.