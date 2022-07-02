DENVER – On a Summer League roster short on NBA experience, it’s good to have a guy like Collin Gillespie.
“He’s a pro already,” Nuggets assistant and Summer League coach Ryan Bowen said Saturday after the squad’s first practice. “He’s obviously done it at a high level.”
Bowen’s roster, which plays its first game Friday in Las Vegas, features one player with NBA experience, Johntay Porter. The younger brother of Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. played in 11 games with the Grizzlies two seasons ago. Bowen said it’s nice to have a few other guys that have played in Europe and the G League.
“That will obviously help, but these guys are young,” Bowen said. “They’re going to have to figure it out.”
Gillespie, who’s expected to sign a two-way contract with the Nuggets in the coming days, can help with that. He was Jay Wright’s starting point guard for his final four seasons at Villanova, averaging 15.6 points and making 41.5% of his 3-pointers last season. His college career, which started with the 2018 national championship, ended in the Final Four this spring. Now, he’s out to show he’s ready to be the next in the long line of former Wildcats to carve out successful NBA careers.
“Those guys find their roles and find where they can fit in,” Gillespie said. “Mine’s just kind of going to be controlling the pace of the game, making open shots, making smart decisions, not turning the ball over. That’s something I try to do every day.”
A pre-draft workout in Denver and dinner with members of the coaching staff and front office that night allowed Gillespie to showcase the tangible and intangible aspects of his game. While he went undrafted, Gillespie did enough for the Nuggets to have some security.
“It was just good vibes all the way. We’ve built connections and relationships,” Gillespie said of his pre-draft visit.
“I kind of knew the night before that if I wasn’t going to get drafted, I had a really good opportunity to come here.”
Bowen said it was evident the 6-foot-3 point guard played at a successful college program, as Denver’s Summer League squad spent its first practice largely playing pickup. Christian Braun, the 21st overall selection in the draft, rated Gillespie’s impact similarly.
“He’s just a winner,” Braun said. “He knows how to play. He knows how to do all the little things. Really good point guard, does everything the right way.”
The Nuggets won’t have anyone from last season’s squad on the Summer League roster. But Bones Hyland participated in practice to give the guys an idea of what the pace of an NBA game looks like. On Day 1, Gillespie appears to have held his own.
“I don’t think we have to worry how he’s going to fit in with the pace and speed,” Bowen said. “He’s been great to have around. We’re lucky to have him.”
Nuggets Summer League Roster
Teddy Allen, 6-6, New Mexico State
Adonis Arms, 6-5, Texas Tech
Christian Braun, 6-6, Kansas
Marcus Burk, 6-3, IUPUI
Manny Camper, 6-7, Siena
Collin Gillespie, 6-3, Villanova
Kellan Grady, 6-3, Villanova
Kevarrius Hayes, 6-9, Florida
Drake Jeffries, 6-5, Wyoming
Ismael Kamagate, 6-11, France
Matt Mitchell, 6-6, San Diego State
Mbay N’Diaye, 6-8, Senegal
Jontay Porter, 6-10, Missouri
Peyton Watson, 6-8, UCLA
Jack White, 6-7, Duke
Bryce Wills, 6-6, Stanford