FORT COLLINS • This current iteration of the Border War has been defined by a pair of star duos.
For Colorado State, it’s David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens. For Wyoming, Graham Ike and Hunter Maldonado. All four players average over 15 points per game and it’s a good bet that either Roody or Ike will wind up as the Mountain West Player of the Year in a few weeks.
But on Wednesday night at a sold-out Moby Arena, it was the supporting cast that made the difference.
Fifth-year senior Chandler Jacobs scored 18 points off the bench as the Rams (22-4, 12-4 MW) avenged last month’s loss to the Cowboys (22-5, 11-3 MW) in Laramie with a 61-56 win that keeps them within striking distance of the top of the Mountain West.
“Coming into the game, I wanted to be ultra-aggressive on both ends of the floor,” Jacobs said. “I really was just taking what the game brought me. It felt good to execute and have some things go my way.”
The Dallas Baptist transfer made several shots when CSU needed them most throughout the game, but none were bigger than his 3-pointer with 2:03 left that put the Rams up 6 and sealed an important win.
“He’s put in the work, he’s a good shooter,” coach Niko Medved said of Jacobs. “He made some big plays for us and big shots. We needed somebody else to step up and he did that here tonight.”
The 18 points for Jacobs were the most during his time at CSU and came just a few days after he struggled like the rest of his team did in the loss to UNLV, scoring just 2 points.
“I was really just taking what the game brought me,” Jacobs said. “I knew I wanted to be aggressive and play my game and get back to feeling like myself, offensively and defensively."
“I took a couple bad shots — I thought I was back at [Dallas Baptist] — but it is what it is,” Jacobs added with a laugh.
But while Jacobs’ contributions will not be soon forgotten, neither will the night Roddy had.
The junior was the only one of the four stars that had a performance resembling their reputations as he looked like a player who was out for blood after he fouled out of CSU’s 84-78 loss to Wyoming in overtime earlier this season.
However, the way he went about it was much different than his usual self.
“Surprisingly, it was the most even-keeled I’ve ever been going into a game,” Roddy said. “Just confident in myself and my teammates that no matter what, we were going to win this game. I tried to show that on the defensive end with my intensity.”
The Minneapolis native finished with 26 points on 8-13 shooting, including four 3-pointers, to lead all players in scoring. He also grabbed 11 rebounds for his 6th double-double of the season.
The night did go nearly as well for the Wyoming duo of Ike and Maldonado, who came into the game second and third in scoring in the conference.
After Maldonado, a Colorado Springs native, scored 35 points the first time these two teams met, he was as quiet as he has been all season, scoring a season-low 4 points while fouling out in the final minute.
“We have a veteran group and we knew we had to try as best we can to keep those guys off their game,” Medved said. “We just made the decision going into the game we were not going to let those two guys shoot shots. Tonight it worked.”
CSU doubled Maldonado and Ike just about every time they touched the ball and Ike didn’t fare much better than his teammate, finishing with just 8 points, far off his average of 21 per game and his lowest output of the season. But still, there’s nothing but respect and admiration from CSU.
"Graham Ike has a bright future ahead of him,” Roddy said. “He’s a warrior and I know he’s going to bounce back [against] whoever they play next.”
Drake Jeffries led the way for Wyoming with 22 points as the Cowboys’ sharpshooter had six of his seven made shots come from beyond the arc.
The sold out crowd at Moby Arena stormed the court at the final buzzer in what was CSU’s fourth-straight sellout. The energy in the arena was felt by the CSU players well before tip-off and was something the team fed off of throughout the night.
“The buzz around town is amazing,” Roddy said. “Moby Arena is a completely different place when [the fans] are into it.”