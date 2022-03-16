INDIANAPOLIS — It’s the kind of Big Boys vs. Little Guys matchup that makes the NCAA Tournament a $770 million operation. That, and Charles Barkley ads.
Big, bad Michigan vs. Cute, cuddly Colorado State. Bring your Cam the Ram slingshot.
Michigan brings six Final Fours, a $181 million athletics budget and a fight song that’s stuck in your head for a week. CSU brings two NCAA tournament wins in 50-something years, $55 million to work with and the soul of an underdog. Jump ball. Tipoff’s at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 10:15 a.m. Thursday (CBS).
“We always feel comfortable trying to punch above our weight,” CSU athletics director Joe Parker said Wednesday.
This tournament is also a good way to make yourself feel old. Wednesday morning, I asked CSU star David Roddy what he knows about Michigan’s “Fab Five,” the quintet that shaped 1990s basketball and, for a bunch of us, made 12-year-olds think baggy shorts were cool. One problem: Roddy was born this century, not that one, and admitted he learned about the Fab Five through a historical documentary. “30-For-30” on ESPN, he said. Gosh, has it been that long?
Don't answer that.
And can CSU really beat Michigan in the NCAA Tournament?
Sure it can. Ask me, and the Rams are better. CSU's the No. 6 seed, Michigan the No. 11. According to the selection committee, CSU should win. According to Vegas, Michigan’s favored by a bucket. Michigan won the layup line test on Wednesday. Wide, long bodies and five-star pedigrees. (Or maybe that's the tradition talking. This Michigan team was one loss from playing in the NIT.) CSU looked totally comfortable during its practice session, even if all of the players are Big Dance rookies.
But before March Madness gets rolling there was time for reminiscing. CSU coach Niko Medved has a personal history with Michigan basketball, albeit not in a lovey-dovey kind of way. He’s a Minnesotan. Grew up in Big Ten country. Worked as a student manager at Minnesota when the “Fab Five” itself strolled through “The Barn” to play his Gophers in 1992. Rumeal Robinson, Glen Rice — those were the bad guys, he said.
“I grew up watching Michigan,” Medved said with a grin. “I can’t say I grew up liking Michigan."
Thirty years later, Medved’s first NCAA tournament as a head coach comes against a childhood villain — Michigan and Juwan Howard, a central actor in the Fab Five. Funny how these things go.
Couple years back former Michigan coach John Beilein toured me around their new practice facility. Goodness gracious. It's a man cave for tall people. They even had these expensive cameras in the ceiling so the coach can stop a practice for a real-time review. It had all the bells and whistles, but cameras seemed handy.
Moby Arena hosted five straight sellouts this season, a program record, but it doesn't have expensive cameras in the ceiling to help with practice. It just doesn't. Likewise, the Rams spent Wednesday introducing themselves to folks who are getting their first look at the Mountain West — while the Big Ten opposition held a slightly different press conference.
“I wish I had a chance to play against Larry Bird,” said Howard, a longtime NBA player.
The contrasts in this first-rounder are many. The game’s the same, though.
CSU’s first tournament appearance since 2013 presents a huge opportunity for the Rams for a bunch of reasons. One, they carry the highest seed in program history, a No. 6. For another, the CSU athletic department recently awarded Medved with a hefty contract extension through 2029. They’re trying to prevent a Big Ten or Big 12 or SEC program from stealing him away.
"Niko’s been a part of Colorado State (as an assistant) for six years under two different coaches. So when he came back, he came back with intention," Parker said Wednesday. “There probably will be future opportunity for him (elsewhere). But we want to acknowledge the results that he’s produced and keep his focus on Colorado State as long as we can."
The pay raise bumped Medved above $1 million annually, a serious commitment from CSU. Compare that to Howard, who’s scheduled to pull in $3.32 million next season from Michigan.
Good gigs if you can get 'em.
CSU knows what it's dealing with in Michigan. This Michigan team isn’t one of those Michigan teams, but they know it is a Michigan team.
“Can’t get caught up in the brand,” CSU guard Isaiah Stevens said.
They saw it in a “30-For-30” on ESPN.