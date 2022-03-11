LAS VEGAS – There will be no celebrating for No. 23 Colorado State on Saturday, but that won’t prevent the Rams from cutting loose.
Coach Niko Medved said a goal for his season was to build a résumé that was NCAA Tournament-worthy regardless of what happened in the Mountain West Tournament. The Rams did that. So a 63-58 semifinal loss to a worthy San Diego State team late Friday wasn’t going to spoil his glass-half-full outlook and leave anything but a sweet taste to this season.
“When we wake up tomorrow we're going to let this one go,” Medved said. “And we're going to turn our attention to Sunday. And Sunday's going to be a special day.”
Sunday is Selection Sunday, and the Rams (25-5) are a lock to hear their names called for the first time since 2013 and for only the sixth time since 1969.
So, yeah, that’s enough to help a team get over the disappointment of a loss to the team with the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense and No. 3 shooting-percentage defense.
The Rams hit their first six shots, then San Diego State buckled down defensively while also hitting an un-Aztecish 52” from the field – 6-of-10 from 3-point range – to build a 36-25 halftime lead.
The lead grew to 11 at one point, but the Rams closed to within two points twice inside the final minute.
“Like Coach said, we'll flush it and focus on whoever we have to play,” said David Roddy, the Mountain West Player of the Year who led the Rams with 22 points and nine rebounds. “But the season has just been an amazing journey of ups and downs as well as just so much growth, just personally as well as just with the team. So I couldn't be more proud of the way they played.”
Isaiah Stevens added 21, including a 3-pointer with 16.4 seconds left brought the Rams to within 60-58.
Nine players scored at least two points for San Diego State, but nobody had more than 11. Leading scorer Matt Bradley scored six points.
“I think for a while everybody was wondering, could the Aztecs win if Matt Bradley didn't score 30 points,” coach Brian Dutcher said. “We've won two games (in the tournament) where the defense has taken Matt away and other guys have stepped up made important plays. We have a good team. And they play well together.”
San Diego State, the No. 3 seed, will meet top-seeded Boise State at 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be the fifth championship game appearance in a row for coach Brian Dutcher’s Aztecs. A title would be the third in five years for SDSU, the first ever for the Broncos.