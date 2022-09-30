Colorado and Colorado State are winless in football and listed by some power rankings as the two worst teams in FBS. What does this mean for college football in the state moving forward?

Tyler King, Denver Gazette reporter

Contrary to how it may seem in Boulder and Fort Collins, the sky is not falling for Colorado and Colorado State, especially for the Rams.

This was always going to be a slow rebuild for Jay Norvell. Things have been really bad for a long time for CSU and something like that can't change overnight. It's easy to understand that there's probably some fan frustration given how many high-profile players have left the program in recent weeks, but resetting the culture in the locker room is going to take more than just one offseason. Trust in Norvell. I think he's got the right vision and the capabilities to use the resources at CSU to take the program to where it should be — at the top of the Mountain West.

Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel isn't as clear for Buffs fans. I get it, but this Saturday may be Karl Dorrell's last game as the head coach, especially if CU is blown out once again.

But I don't think the situation is hopeless.

This current group of freshmen is really talented and if whoever the next coach is can keep the majority of that group in Boulder, it's a good building block. There's also no reason CU can't be a team that uses the transfer portal to bolster the roster each offseason — there aren't many better places for kids to spend their last year or two of college than Boulder.

I don't know if longtime athletic director Rick George will be around to make the next hire, but one decision could turn things around for CU.

Good college football throughout Colorado isn't gone forever. Give Norvell time to build what he's got planned at CSU and hope CU makes the right decision in hiring its next coach in the coming months.

Brent Briggeman, Colorado Springs Gazette sports editor and Air Force beat writer

If Air Force desires to be a statewide attraction, there's no better time to strike than now.

The Falcons have gone 11-2 and 10-3 in their past two full seasons and are off to a 3-1 start and figure to be favored in every contest through the end of the regular season. This, while their instate rivals against whom they are 7-0 since 2015 are floundering in the worst of ways.

This could be the time for the Falcons to pick up Front Range fans in droves, and kudos to athletic director Nathan Pine for realizing it and moving next year's game against Army to Empower Field at Mile High to aid in that effort.

The Falcons are also easy to find on television. Saturday's game against Navy is on CBS. So is the game against Army on Nov. 5. At least one other game is on FS1 and four others will be on CBS Sports Net. Unlike, say, the Pac-12 Network, these are available through any standard cable package.

The final two months of the season also include attractive home matchups, as Navy arrives on Saturday and Boise State and Colorado State are slated to visit.

And stadium renovations are on the way, with an aim to be completed by the start of the 2024 season, which should help in modernizing the facility.

Sure, Air Force's brand of run-first, run-second football is an acquired taste for some. But everybody enjoys a winner, and so long as this state doesn't offer anything better to watch on Saturdays, the Falcons would be wise to set their sights on filling that void.