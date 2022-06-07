DENVER – Any ego David Roddy developed as a college basketball star at Colorado State is staying in Fort Collins.
Roddy scored 19.2 points per game, averaged 7.5 rebounds and made 43.8% from 3-point range as a junior, leading the Rams back to the NCAA Tournament last season. He said he’s not aiming, at least for now, to be a star in the NBA.
“A lot of teams covet people like me,” Roddy said Tuesday after a pre-draft workout with the Nuggets, comparing his game to Miami’s PJ Tucker, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Phoenix’s Jae Crowder and Boston’s Grant Williams. “(They’re guys) that can bring that physicality as well as can knock down shots, can set great screens and do the glue-guy and dirty work for the team. I think that’s where I would really thrive, especially in Denver.”
Roddy said Tuesday’s workout - which also featured Wake Forest’s Jake Laravia, Memphis’s Josh Minott, Duke’s Wendell Moore, Villanova’s Jermaine Samuels and Loyola Chicago’s Lucas Williamson – the most competitive of the eight workouts he’s participated in so far. He’s anticipating another eight or so workouts before the June 23 draft. He’s a popular pick late in the first round or early in the second round in many mock drafts, which complicated his decision to leave school and turn pro.
“It was, to be honest, the hardest decision of my young life. Again, I love those guys at CSU. We flipped that program upside down in three years. For me, it was just my trend was just going upwards,” Roddy said.
“I had to trust myself.”
To make the most of his chance, Roddy said he’s been training in Phoenix. His jumper and physical condition have received the most attention as he prepares for the next level. He feels like his defensive versatility will carry over to the professional game.
“We watched him several times. He’s a fantastic player. He’s unique,” Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth said.
“He can pass. He can play above the rim. He can score in the post. There’s not much he can’t do on a basketball court. We’re excited to have him in and get to take a look at him.”
The former CSU standout said he’s most comfortable playing one of the two forward positions, but he’ll try just about anything if it means getting a chance to play in the NBA.
“I’m open to any role really,” Roddy answered when asked if he could be the 3-and-D guy many teams are looking for these days.
“If that’s what they need, I’ll do it. If I need to just be a rebounder like Dennis Rodman, I’ll do that as well. I’m willing to do anything to stay in the league.”