It’s been almost a year since March 14, 2021, but David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens still haven’t forgotten that day –– and probably never will.
The two Colorado State stars sat in a conference room in Las Vegas after losing to Utah State in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament in a game that in all likelihood would have solidified a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
But as the Rams tuned in for Selection Sunday, their logo never came on the screen and they were instead named as one of the first four teams to miss the tournament.
“It was a feeling I won’t forget,” Roddy told the Gazette earlier this week.
Maybe after this Sunday, Roddy will remember March 13, 2022 a lot more than March 14, 2021.
After a 24-4 regular season and a second place regular season finish in the Mountain West, CSU is all but guaranteed to be a part of March Madness this season. ESPN’s bracketology currently has the Rams as a 7 seed in the West region and it would be hard to imagine them falling below a 9 seed even if they’re not able to win a game in this week’s conference tournament.
But the Rams don’t want to leave anything up to chance. They’re out to one up last year’s team and win the Mountain West title for that automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“We really don’t focus on [tournament projections at all,” Roddy said. “We just want to win a championship [this week]. We came up short in the regular season, so there’s a new chance to win a tournament championship. That’s really all we’re focusing on. On March 13 we’ll care about where we’re seeded and everything, but we’re just focused on the here and now.”
The here and now for CSU is a matchup against seventh-seeded Utah State in the quarterfinals. The Rams won both games against the Aggies in the regular season on the way to their 14-4 conference record, but the making of this special team took place long before the regular season on the team’s trip to the Virgin Islands for the Paradise Jam tournament.
CSU went 3-0 on the way to winning that tournament, including a 95-81 win over Creighton in which Roddy scored a career-high 36 points, including 7 3-pointers.
“That was one of those first games that we had circled on our schedule going in,” Stevens told the Gazette. “It was exciting to go down there and kinda get that feeling of what it’s like to be a champion of something at the college level.”
The Rams fought back from multiple deficits while in the Virgin Islands, including overcoming a 16-point deficit at halftime of the championship game against Northeastern and that game was a clear sign for coach Niko Medved that he had a special group on his hands.
“That was where we really got tested and I thought we responded to it with flying colors,” Medved told the Gazette. “Every time this team has had adversity they’ve found a way to respond to it. I thought we had confidence, but after the Virgin Islands tournament it really gave us a whole other level of confidence. Obviously the success we had there has really helped us as the season has gone on and on.”
When the Rams do inevitably make their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in almost a decade, it won’t be the first time this group has played in the postseason. They got plenty of that last season during a run to the NIT semifinals where they lost to the eventual champion, Memphis.
But more importantly than the experience they got playing deep into March, coming up just short of the big dance provided a hunger for Roddy and his team that led to a transformation into one of the top mid major teams in the country this season.
“I think it definitely helped us in the offseason after we were a game away from a Mountain West Championship, probably a game away from the NCAA Tournament,” Medved said. “Those things are hard because we had a really good year last year. But we were able to go down and have some success in the NIT, but what I think that did is just motivate us going into the offseason that we wanted to be in a different position this year and I think the guys have definitely earned that.”
It’s no secret that the Rams wouldn’t be in this position without Roddy’s growth this season.
Sure, he led the team in scoring as a sophomore last year and was named First Team All-Mountain West. But this season has been a whole other level for the Minneapolis native. Roddy is averaging just under 20 points per game this season and has become a much more dynamic scorer, improving his 3-point percentage by nearly 20% this season.
“Obviously it’s easy for everybody who watches us play to see what’s going on on the court –– the way he’s shooting it, his footwork, the way he’s passing it, the way he’s delivering in the post, the way he rebounds, all of those things,” Medved said. “I think a lot of things people don’t see is the work that he puts in every day and how committed he is. I think the other thing people don’t see is the kind of leader he is. He’s an emotional leader, he’s an everyday guy. Off the court, he’s a better person than he is a player on it.”
Being in this position and contributing like this is exactly what Roddy envisioned when he chose to come to Fort Collins over offers from other schools. He was an under-recruited player despite all of his high school success across multiple sports. Not many schools were sure how his 6-foot-5 frame, combined with his reputation as a post player, would translate to high level college basketball.
Roddy has proved all of the doubters wrong this season. He was recently named Mountain West Player of the Year by both the coaches and the media and was also one of 20 players listed on the late season watchlist for the John R. Wooden Award as the top player in the country. But all he cares about is bringing CSU back to March Madness –– and he’s just a few days away from doing just that.
“Coach Medved and and the coaches that are here all believed in me and we had this vision together of changing an entire culture,” Roddy said. “We’re on the cusp of doing that, hopefully Selection Sunday will solidify that.”