Drew Timme sees, hears and reads it all.

When TCU’s Chuck O’Bannon Jr. said on Saturday that the Big 12 is a “different intensity on the defensive end” when asked about why Gonzaga lost to Texas and Baylor early this season, it’s safe to say that got back to Timme.

“Well, I saw some nice things on the internet before, maybe taking some shots at us, me and our program,” Timme said. “Throw a little lighter fluid on the fire if you wish. I thought TCU was a highly educated school, and they didn't sound so smart with their comments pregame, so you know…”

Timme, college basketball’s resident old guy, got the last laugh.

The senior had another in what’s been a long line of great NCAA Tournament games as his 28 points led the 3-seed Zags past 6-seed TCU by a final of 84-81.

That’s now nine NCAA Tournament games with 20 or more points and it ties him with six other players for the most all-time. Timme is also just the fourth player this century to be a three-time consensus All-American and he’s got Gonzaga back in the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight time.

“I just think he's going to go down, when you really look at all his accomplishments, as one of the all-time great college players in the history of the game,” Zags coach Mark Few said after his team closed out a fun few days of basketball in Denver.

One of the few holes in Timme’s game is his jumpshot, and although he's been able to get by just fine as a dominant post player for three years running, he had to hoist one up from 3-point range with the shot clock winding down in the second half.

With his team clinging to just a two-point lead, Timme drilled a step-back 3-pointer in just about the only thing he could do that would surprise anybody watching him play.

“All you can do is smile and laugh,” Timme said of just his third made shot from behind the arc all season.

TCU led by five at halftime and gave Gonzaga all it could handle for 40 minutes.

Horned Frogs star junior guard Mike Miles Jr. once again looked like one of the best players the Mile High City got to see this weekend with another 24 points to follow up the 26 he had in Friday’s win over Arizona State.

This TCU team is comprised almost entirely of transfers, but Miles, who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has been there the entire time and turned into one of the best players in the Big 12 this season and even drew the praise of Few, who pulled him aside in the handshake line.

“(Few) said that he's coached a lot of NBA players and that I'm one,” Miles said. “A lot of coaches have told me that, but it means a lot coming from him.

This game was always going to be a little personal for Timme, even before the pregame comments. He grew up in Texas and played against many of these current Horned Frogs, especially Miles who he even works out with in the summer, but was always on the losing end against one of them.

“Their teams were better than mine,” Timme said.

Well, that’s not the case anymore, and the way Timme has played when the lights are brightest, maybe this is finally his time to cement his legacy with a championship in a few weeks in his home state.

Although Julian Strawther and Rasir Bolton might not be Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert or Chet Holmgren, all they need is Timme, who is the last man standing (and laughing) after an excellent weekend of basketball in the Mile High City.

“That's who he is and what he does,” Few said. “He shines on any stage.”