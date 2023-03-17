ST.PAUL, Minn. — Friday was a setback for Denver’s hockey team.

The No. 3 Pioneers fell 1-0 to Colorado College at the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. They won all four meetings against CC in the regular season but fell short in the postseason matchup.

DU, the defending national champion, entered the Frozen Faceoff winning 11 of its last 12 games and swept Miami (Ohio) in the NCHC quarterfinals. The Pioneers also cruised through regular-season NCHC play, winning the Penrose Cup (given to the league’s regular-season champion) on the second-to-last weekend of the season.

But on Friday, the Pioneers weren’t the best team on the ice.

“They were much hungrier and more desperate than we were, and it was disappointing that we couldn’t get it going,” DU coach David Carle said. “I thought we had some moments where we pushed, but not enough.”

Though a disappointing finale to the NCHC Tournament, the defeat isn’t fatal for DU.

The Pioneers are safely in the NCAA Tournament field, entering the weekend as the No. 3 team in the Pairwise rankings. They will likely keep their high seed heading into the tourney.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Plus, the Pioneers have made a habit out of rebounding from humbling losses.

DU has only lost back-to-back games twice this year. In the Pioneers’ most recent loss, a 6-5 defeat to Minnesota Duluth in February, they responded with a sweep of Western Michigan, which was ranked No. 5 at the time.

Perhaps more notably, the Pioneers followed a similar path before winning the national title last year.

DU also lost in the NCHC semifinals in 2022, when UMD upset the Pioneers 2-0. The Pioneers never lost after that, winning four games in a row for the title.

Friday’s result isn’t the one Carle desired. He would’ve liked to add an NCHC tourney championship to his collection of recent hardware.

But Carle also knows the loss to CC isn’t a dagger by any means.

“Any time you have a setback, this team has shown an ability to look in the mirror and evaluate itself honestly,” Carle said. “We did that a year ago; we’ve done that this season in the moments of adversity we’ve had, and we plan on doing that again.”