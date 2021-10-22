The main storyline following Colorado’s big win over Arizona last week was the first real sign of improvement from a struggling offense — and for good reason.
Freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis hadn’t looked that comfortable in the pocket all season long and the offense as a whole finally seemed to be playing with some confidence.
But that re-found confidence wasn’t just evident on the offensive side of the ball.
The CU defense — the unit that got off to such a hot start to the season — also seemed to be reenergized following the bye week. Prior to that much-needed time off, the Buffs had allowed 30-plus points in three straight weeks and admittedly weren’t playing very disciplined football.
“Winning solves everything,” linebacker Carson Wells said earlier this week. “As a team and as a defense, we left a lot out there. We shut them out at the end of the day and that’s great, but we left a lot of plays out there that we should’ve made and made an even bigger deficit.”
Wells played a big role in that dominant win over Arizona, racking up four tackles for a loss and a pick-six in the third quarter. The junior outside linebacker is coming off an outstanding season in the shortened 2020 campaign, but got off to a slow start this year due to some nagging injuries. He’s back to playing like he did last season now, however, and it’s a huge boost for the CU defense.
“It felt like I was back to my old self. It felt really good to get back out there and do what I know I can do,” Wells said.
Added coach Karl Dorrell: “I think he was more deserving than what last season provided for him. This season, he hasn’t quite had that kind of start that he had last year, but he looked like his game is picking up. He’s getting in rhythm to being the type of player that he was showing last year. It was fun to see him having some fun. He was out there in the backfield making plays. He had a very, very productive day. We’re hopeful that he’s going to continue that as we go into this week and into the stretch here.”
CU begins a tough two-week stretch away from home on Saturday as the team heads to the Bay Area to face Cal.
The key for the Buffs defense was limiting explosive plays, allowing just four against Arizona when they had given up double digits in previous games.
This week’s matchup will present a much bigger challenge for the Buffs, however, as Cal comes into the game with the fourth-best passing game in the Pac-12. Senior quarterback Chase Garbers is the key figure for the Bears and he currently ranks second in the conference in passing yards per game, trailing only USC’s Kedon Slovis.
“As a defense, you want to give them a lot of looks,” Dorrell said. “Odds are, he’s probably seen a lot of them. Cal does a lot of stuff well. It’s going to be a physical game, so we gotta get after him and put a lot of pressure in his face.”
The few elder statesmen on this CU defense have seen Garbers before back in 2018 when Cal beat CU in Berkeley in the final game of the season. Garbers is a much different quarterback now in his fourth season as the starting quarterback, so CU is more than aware of how big of a challenge they have in front of them this weekend.
“Whenever you have a guy that’s been a multi-year starter, they’ve seen the tricks of the trade from what defenses present,” Dorrell said. “They’re balanced, they do a really good job of spreading the ball on the perimeter. They do try to attack you in some run game and plus the quarterback is pretty keen on if he sees an opening, he can get to a play that he wants to get to. It’s going to be a typical challenge from a veteran offense. He’s going to be able to make some positive decisions for his team, we just need to minimize those decisions and hopefully make more plays than he makes.”
Saturday's game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network and KOA 805 AM and 94.1 FM.