David Roddy is now in some pretty elite company.
The junior forward was named Mountain West Player of the Year on Monday morning, joining Gain Cavell and Mike Mitchell as the only Rams players to earn conference player of the year honors.
Roddy received eight of a possible 11 first-place votes in the ballots filled out by the media covering the conference.
“It means a lot,” Roddy told The Gazette. “My mom actually told me the news about 30 minutes before they announced it, so it was pretty cool. All the hard work that I’ve put in over the last two years has been paying off.”
The Minneapolis native finished the regular season in third place in the conference in scoring, at 19.5 points per game. His 7.6 rebounds per game was also sixth in the league and his 57.5% field-goal shooting was tops in the Mountain West. He also shot an impressive 46.2% from 3-point range this season.
During his award-winning third season in Fort Collins, Roddy became the 31st player in program history to reach the 1,000-career-point mark and sits at 10th overall with 1,358 points with a chance to move up another spot or two during the postseason.
Fellow junior Isaiah Stevens also received All-Mountain West honors, finding himself on the Second Team for the second year in a row and continues his streak of receiving all-conference honors in each year he’s been at CSU.
Stevens averaged just under 15 points per game this season, good for 12th in the conference while leading the league in free-throw percentage.
Both Roddy and Stevens, as well as coach Niko Medved, said that while the individual honors they received are nice, they wouldn't have happened without the overall success of the team that went 24-4 in the regular season and currently sits at a No. 7 seed in ESPN’s bracketology projections for the NCAA Tournament.
“Whenever you win an award, number one, it’s a testament to those guys — the work that they’ve put in and how good you have to be in a league like this to get those kinds of honors,” Medved told The Gazette. “The other thing it speaks to is the team. You don’t win these awards if your team’s not successful. You don’t really have one without the other.”
A pair of Colorado natives found themselves on the First Team as Wyoming’s Graham Ike (Aurora) and Hunter Maldonado (Colorado Springs) were honored for their stellar seasons in Laramie. Air Force’s A.J. Walker also received honorable mention honors.