An old tradition gets a new look Thursday night.
Since Colorado College's Division I women's soccer program joined the Mountain West Conference in 2014, the Tigers have played crosstown rival Air Force in the final game of the regular season. Thursday, the two teams will square off again but this time under the lights at Weidner Field downtown in the inaugural City for Champions Cup, a two-year event courtesy of the two schools, the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.
"(This) means a lot for me. I watched Colorado College and Air Force women's soccer growing up so now to not only be playing for one of these amazing programs but also to now play in this amazing venue against and an amazing team, I'm just really thrilled that I get to be a part of bringing women's soccer to a higher level in Colorado Springs and just having the community come out and support it," Colorado College sophomore midfielder and Liberty High School graduate Kaelin Enga said.
The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and the Tigers have a lot riding on this game. They can advance to the Mountain West championship with a win or a tie. First-year Air Force coach Laura Busby hasn't been a part of this rivalry in years but said she was informed by her team that Colorado College played spoiler for Air Force when the Falcons had playoff hopes in 2017.
"I think our team, like I said, has a heightened awareness over that history and the history of this rivalry," she said. "Back when we were in initial talks about this game, I think that the hope was that coming down to the last weekend that there would be playoff implications for either or both of us and unfortunately we tied last weekend against UNLV... I think there still a motivation there to be able to affect what goes on in the table."
According to Colorado College's website, most of the games between Air Force and have come down to a single goal differential but Colorado College soccer coach Keri Sanchez said stats are mostly irrelevant in a rivalry game.
"You can tell it's a rivalry game right?" she said. "Everything about anything goes out the window, all the stats go out the window in a rivalry game because it's again who can handle the emotion of the event right? The fact that we're playing at a neutral site which we hope will have good fans and yeah the weather could be a little bit of an issue but I think it'll be which team can handle that. All those things are going to go into that game tomorrow."