LAS VEGAS • This was a March Madness sneak peek from a team with a lot more basketball to play this month.
Isaiah Stevens found Chandler Jacobs under the basket for a bucket with 1.4 seconds left on Thursday to catapult No. 23 Colorado State past Utah State 53-51 and into the Mountain West Tournament semifinals.
“I was just trying to be aggressive and get downhill,” Stevens said. “Once I started to see the defense rotate over, we have a designed cut when that happens, and I was just able to find an open man for a layup.”
Colorado State wins it on a shot from Chandler Jacob’s with 1.4 seconds left.On to the semis for the No. 23 Rams pic.twitter.com/QKZgskVsCj— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) March 11, 2022
The game saw four ties, 10 lead changes and neither team led by more than five points. And it was the third quarterfinal in a row at the Thomas & Mack Center to come down to the final possession.
“It was a slugfest from start to finish. Just knowing that each and every bucket, that we were going to have to really work for it on the offensive end,” Stevens said. “It just wasn't going to come easy. I think that just screams March Madness at this point of the year.”
There was a controversial call shortly before the thrilling finish. The Aggies got a steal with 18 seconds remaining as they trailed by two, but were called for a charging call on Justin Bean in transition.
Moments later the Rams (25-4) missed the front end of a one-and-one and David Roddy was called for a foul on the rebound, sending Bean to the line, where he hit both free throws.
Bean finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds. Brandon Horvath led Utah State with 17 points.
That sequence set up the tied game with 12 seconds remaining. Stevens drove the length of the floor, spun past his defender to enter the lane, and then found Jacobs on the designed cut.
Colorado State coach Niko Medved said he could sense a confidence in Stevens’ eyes throughout the game.
“This is what he's dreamed about his whole life,” Medved said. “He's not coming in here nervous. He's coming in here, let's go, let's play and let's compete. And he's always brought that to our program. So it's absolutely huge. You can't win without it.”
Stevens led second-seeded Colorado State with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Roddy added 13 points.
The Rams were 3-of-18 from 3-point range. The Aggies were even worse, shooting 1-of-15 from deep.
Instead, the game turned to an inside affair with 72 of the combined 104 points scored in the paint of free-throw line.
Seventh-seeded Utah State (18-15), which defeated Air Force 83-56 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals, led 11-6 in offensive rebounds, turning that into an 11-6 advantage in second-chance points.
Still, Colorado State found a way and finished a three-game sweep of the Aggies this season.
“Our guys dug in,” Medved said. “They found a way to make enough plays down the stretch. And they've been in these games all year and they never got rattled. And, hey, sometimes in this time of the year, you've just got to find a way to make one more play than your opponent. And that's what we did: survive and advance.”