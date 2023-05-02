The home-and-home series will be a thing of the past in the Battle for Pikes Peak rivalry.

Colorado College and Air Force will play only one game against each other in the 2023-24 season. The game will be hosted at Cadet Ice Arena in the fall, a source told The Gazette.

The cross-town foes met twice in the 2022-23 regular season in addition to a preseason exhibition game.

Air Force and Colorado College have played 82 times in the regular season dating back to 1969.

From 1969 to 2002, the teams played twice almost every season. But from 2002 to 2014, the rivalry switched to a one-game rivalry every year.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Air Force and CC battled twice in 2015 before returning to one game from 2016-2019. The programs have played two games per regular season in the last three editions of the rivalry from 2020 to 2022 (the rivalry series was axed in the 2020-21 season, as teams played conference-only schedules).

The Falcons and Tigers split the most recent series in the 2022-23 season, and CC leads the all-time series 65-15-2. CC has held the Pikes Peak Trophy since 2018.

Date and time of the 2023 Battle for Pikes Peak game have yet to be announced.