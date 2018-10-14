cc versich
Colorado College left wing Christlano Versich move the puck down the ice between Air Force left wing Evan Giesler, left, and right wing Marshall Bowery during the first period Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Some thoughts and clips from the rough first weekend of the regular season for Air Force, which included 4-1 and 6-1 drubbings from Denver and Colorado College, respectively, and wins both narrow and enthusiastic for the Tigers, who secured the Pikes Peak Trophy for the first time Saturday:

CC special teams

On Friday, CC’s power play was hesitant to shoot, putting three shots on net in a two-minute 5-on-3 and winding up 0-for-4. Coach Mike Haviland said he wanted better net-front presence.

Saturday was a different story. The Tigers scored twice on second chances with the man advantage, and Trey Bradley scored his second of the game 11 seconds after a power play expired.

“We tried to shoot a little bit more, but still passing too much for me, and trying that back-door pretty play,” Haviland said.

And then there was the shorthanded play, as Alex Berardinelli beat two different Air Force goalies with shots from the middle of the left faceoff circle. He became the first Tiger to score two shorthanded goals on the same power play in almost exactly six years. Jeff Collett and Rylan Schwartz managed the feat on Oct. 12, 2012 against Clarkson.

Moving on

Maybe a road trip and return to conference play will help the Falcons recuperate after two sound beatings to open the season.

The discipline could be better. They weren’t terribly outshot either night, and were better in the faceoff circle. The Falcons were just a step behind.

“We aren’t a good enough team right now to go against that type of speed and skill,” coach Frank Serratore said Friday. “We have a long way to go. A lot to correct.”

Too Yoon to tell?

Bryan Yoon, the only freshman on CC’s blue line, drew praise for his poise before the season began. He then showed the home fans what his coach and teammates were talking about.

Yoon was plus-2 this weekend with four blocked shots and four shots on goal, saw time on special teams and was willing and able to join the rush. He and the Tigers defense, which contributed to only one goal allowed, face an interesting discussion when assistant captain Cole McCaskill returns from injury.

Quotables

“For me, of course. I just can’t quite pull it off.”

-CC forward Westin Michaud, on whether it’s impossible to finish a hat trick after scoring two early

“It’s great to get the town involved. I know it’s a big win for the town and for our team.”

-CC forward Trey Bradley on the win over Air Force

“Their special teams dominated us, and their goalie was better than our goalie.”

-Air Force coach Frank Serratore on the loss to CC

