Colorado College was using this weekend series as a yardstick to see how the program stacked up to the No. 2 team in the country, and to get a glimpse of how the conference slate would go, as the Tigers take on St. Cloud State and top-ranked Minnesota-Duluth twice.
The good news is if the Tigers play like they did Saturday, they’ll contend with most in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
The bad is that it still wasn’t enough to beat the Huskies, and Friday’s uneven showing hearkened back to old trends.
“We didn’t really play for 40 minutes (Friday), still had a chance to win,” Tanner Ockey said. “How to close those games out comes back on us seniors.”
Colorado College let SCSU take over in the second period of Friday’s game, still managed to take a late lead, and promptly surrendered it. A late penalty Saturday tilted all momentum toward the visiting side in a game that appeared headed for overtime. The Tigers led into the third period of both games.
“You’ve gotta take it to heart and you’ve gotta move on,” senior Westin Michaud said.
The power play scored twice on the nation’s best penalty kill, when the Huskies had only allowed one power-play goal to that point. But the Tigers’ PK went .500 on the weekend (3 of 6).
The usually disciplined Tigers, sixth lowest in the country in average penalty minutes per game (8.25), took two ill-advised minor penalties in the third period of each game.
But Saturday night primarily reminded coach Mike Haviland, yet again, that the margin of error in the conference is razor-thin.
“If we work in spurts, it’s not good enough here,” Haviland said.
“There were some scrambles, (pucks) on guys’ sticks that we really need to bear down. It’s a learning experience for sure.”
Falcons enjoy breakout weekend
Air Force tidily ensured the academy didn’t leave West Point empty-handed, sweeping Army by matching 4-2 scores.
A weekend after a gut-check loss to Niagara and a rebound win to split the series, the Falcons never trailed.
“Not many people will come in here and sweep Army this season,” coach Frank Serratore said. “I’m really proud of the guys, they got it done.”
Billy Christopoulos made 47 saves through the weekend, Brady Tomlak had a goal and two assists and Jake Levin had three assists. The power play enjoyed a 3-for-5 weekend.