Cruikshank, Berardinelli to be CC’s co-captains
Colorado College announced its captains for the 2019-20 hockey season Wednesday, and Grant Cruikshank will be the first sophomore in program history to wear the “C,” along with senior Alex Berardinelli.
Cruikshank — son of decorated Olympic speedskater Bonnie Blair — missed just one game his freshman season. He was second in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and tied for 15th in the country among freshmen with 11 goals. He came on particularly strong toward the end of the year, finding the net seven times after Feb. 1.
“Grant is a strong young leader through his work ethic on and off the ice,” coach Mike Haviland said in a team release.
The Tigers continue to spread the responsibility around — five players are set to wear letters, after four the previous two years. Senior forwards Nick Halloran and Chris Wilkie will serve as alternate captains, and junior Zach Berzolla will represent the blue line.
Of CC’s rising seniors — a group that shrank when starting goaltender Alex Leclerc opted to go pro early — Berardinelli was one of the few regular contributors in 2018-19. Wilkie and Halloran are both coming off injury-shortened seasons.
“He became more of a vocal leader this past season and is a guy that will hold himself and his teammates accountable through his daily effort and work,” Haviland said of Berardinelli.
ICYMI: Air Force releases schedule
Last week, Air Force announced it will play Notre Dame for the first time since 2006 to open the 2019-20 regular season on the road. The Falcons will then host Arizona State on Oct. 18-19. Both teams finished the season ranked in the USA Today poll.
