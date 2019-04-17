Pulver to be Air Force captain
Air Force’s returning players voted in rising senior Matt Pulver as the captain of the 2019-20 Falcons.
"It's an absolute honor and I'm humbled knowing the shoes I have to fill,” Pulver said in a team release. “It's a task I won't take lightly. We have a winning culture, so we are going to do everything in our power to get back to those winning ways."
Pulver appeared in all 36 games last season (5 goals, 4 assists) more than in his previous two seasons combined due to shoulder injuries. He also nearly doubled his previous combined point total.
Any additional captains will be voted on closer to the season, according to the release. This season the Falcons went with three co-captains - Evan Giesler, Matt Koch and Matt Serratore, though Serratore’s season ended three games in. The previous two years Air Force was led by Dylan Abood.
Colorado College releases 2019-20 conference schedule
The National Collegiate Hockey Conference dates are out, and the Colorado College Tigers will open their conference slate Nov. 8-9 against Western Michigan, the team CC beat in three games for its first Frozen Faceoff berth. CC ended the Broncos’ hopes for an at-large NCAA Tournament bid.
Westin Michaud, who is headed from CC to North Dakota as a senior graduate transfer for his final year of eligibility, will not return the The Broadmoor World Arena with the Fighting Hawks during the regular season. CC will travel to Grand Forks for a series that spans New Years Eve and Day. The other uneven series is against Miami, which won’t host but will visit Jan. 10-11.
The Denver Pioneers will see if the route to Colorado Springs is easier to navigate earlier in the season, as the battle for the Gold Pan begins Dec. 13-14, and concludes the final weekend of the season for the second straight year.
CC will play the two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs four times, in late November and late February.