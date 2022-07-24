Jay Norvell has yet to coach a football game or even open a fall camp at Colorado State, but the changes he has already brought to the program were easy to spot last week in Las Vegas.
At Mountain West media days at Mandalay Bay, Norvell’s new players praised the camaraderie and vibe within the team and expressed enthusiasm over the style of play. One of the team’s beat reporters noted the welcomed access and openness, particularly compared to the previous coach who skipped last year’s annual get-together. Opposing coaches quietly pondered if this might finally be the hire that unleashes this well-financed, stadium-rich program.
These are all changes Norvell has brought with intention as he integrates 59 newcomers into his squad.
“It’s supposed to be fun, right?” Norvell said. “Football is supposed to be fun.”
The new brand of football was the headliner when Norvell was hired away from Nevada in December in a rare in-conference heist. Norvell and offensive coordinator Matt Mumme, who also came to Fort Collins, run the Air Raid offense that saw the Wolf Pack post the nation’s sixth-best passing offense last season (Colorado State was 52nd), the No. 17 scoring offense (CSU was 98th) and still post a better scoring defense than the Rams, 70th compared to 82nd.
That style has already helped the Rams collect 20 commitments from the high school class of 2023, including a receiver with offers from Florida State and Oregon and a quarterback with interest from Arizona State, BYU and Washington.
“People like to see a lot of scoring,” running back A’Jon Vivens said. “People like to see big plays, long passes, long runs. When you have that in one offense and it’s so oriented on “Air Raid” and throwing the ball around, I think it naturally drives people to be like, ‘I want to watch this.’”
The hope for the program is that an explosive brand of football will draw more people to Canvas Stadium, the $220 million on-campus 41,000-capacity palace that has seen the team go just 10-18 at home since its opening in 2017.
That’s part of the reason Colorado State agreed to pay Norvell $1.6 million annually to lure him from Nevada, where he was making $625,000 per year.
“I always wanted to coach some place where I could recruit and people cared about the program,” said Norvell, whose name was floated for virtually every job opening in the nation over the past two years. “I was just so impressed talking to (athletic director) Joe Parker about his plan and vision at CSU and then the passion of the fan base. I think the CSU fan base is really hungry. I really felt like we could bring our style of football that could be really successful at CSU. I’m really excited about it.
Norvell, 59, opened all spring practices to the public, a sharp contrast from the primarily closed springs of recent years.
A Colorado State representative said it remains too early for a year-over-year comparison of season ticket sales as a result of Norvell’s impact, but said “it’s been very positive from where we had projected 2022 might have otherwise been.”
Colorado State is reinventing itself while much of the Mountain West seems to be tapping deeper into its roots. Nine of the conference’s 12 teams hired new coaches in the past two years, and six selected graduates of their program or coaches who had worked their previously.
Granted, this is not the Rams’ first attempt at an overhaul. The program has now employed five coaches – Steve Fairchild, Jim McElwain, Mike Bobo, Steve Addazio and Norvell – in the 14 years since longtime coach Sonny Lubick’s departure.
The team hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2017, hasn’t won one since 2013, has lost five of its past six against archrival Wyoming, has lost five straight against Colorado and has gone 2-13 against Air Force since 2006.
The differences in tone were obvious in observing Norvell and his players in the media days setting, and soon those differences will have a chance to show themselves on the field.
“Everyone’s just excited, happy, enjoys coming to work every day,” defensive lineman Devin Phillips said, “especially just being out there with your fellow teammates and brothers, knowing that you’re striving toward one particular goal.”
Jay Norvell coaching career path
1986-87 – Iowa (GA)
1988 – Northern Iowa (WR)
1989-94 – Wisconsin (OL/WR/TE)
1995-97 – Iowa State (QB/WR)
1998-2001 – Indianapolis Colts (WR)
2002-03 – Oakland Raiders (TE)
2004-05 – Nebraska (OC/QB)
2007 – UCLA (OC/QB)
2008-10 – Oklahoma (asst. OC/WR)
2011-14 – Oklahoma (co-OC/WR)
2015 – Texas (WR)
2016 – Arizona State (PGC/WR)
2017-21 – Nevada (head coach)
2022 – Colorado State (head coach)