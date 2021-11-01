Colorado State dropped a heartbreaker to Boise State 28-19 this past weekend at home after leading by 13 points in the first quarter.
It probably would have been a blowout if not for the performance of senior quarterback Todd Centeio.
Centeio completed 23 of 36 passing attempts for 276 yards and threw the only Rams touchdown of the game, a 30-yard pass to receiver Cameron Butler in the first quarter. He also led the team in rushing with 65 yards on 10 carries in a game in which the Rams running backs combined for 43 yards.
Centeio was heavily relied on when the running game wasn’t working. His 36 passing attempts were the most this season since throwing 38 passes against Vanderbilt in Week 2. It was also the third game this season in which he rushed for more than 60 yards.
Centeio has been solid in managing the run-heavy Rams offense. So far this season, the Rams have called 355 running plays and 260 passing plays. While Centeio hasn’t found the end zone nearly as much as the other 26 FBS quarterbacks who have thrown as many passes as he has (250), no other quarterback with that many passing attempts has thrown fewer interceptions (2).
“He’s a great quarterback for us,” Rams running back David Bailey said after the game. “I feel like every game he’s been playing his tail off.”
Centeio has the luxury of having a reliable target in senior tight end Trey McBride, who caught 10 passes for 103 yards. McBride leads all tight ends nationally in receptions (65) and receiving yards (740). He was named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award on Monday, given annually to the nation's top player at the position.
“This guy is a unique character,” CSU coach Steve Addazio said during his weekly press conference. “I'm sure there are good tight ends — I know there are — but based on what I've seen in my experience, he's the best tight end in the country."
Prior to arriving to CSU, Centeio spent three years at Temple as a backup quarterback on an Owls team that has played in three straight bowl games. He saw little action throughout the 2018 season and made the most of it in the final game of the season with both a passing and rushing touchdown.
Centeio saw a little more playing time in 2019 and even played in his first bowl game. He entered the field in the second half of a 55-13 loss to North Carolina in the Military Bowl and completed 6-of-12 passes with an interception and a touchdown that went for 45 yards.
After playing in a total of 24 games and graduating early, Centeio announced his decision to transfer to CSU with two years of eligibility left. The injury- and pandemic-riddled 2020 season allowed Centeio with a free year to learn Addazio's system and prepare for his first full year as a starting quarterback.
“I think what you’re seeing right now is a guy starting to play more football, getting better,” Addazio said. “That is usually the case with guys that have ability and work at it hard. And of course, I really think that (offensive coordinator) John Budmeyer has done a great job with him.”