INDIANAPOLIS • For Trey McBride, being the first tight end taken in the 2022 NFL Draft is his goal. And he has a chance to prove he's worth this week at the NFL Combine.
"Something that you dream of your whole life and just to be the first guy taken would be an unbelievable honor and something that I am continually working to try to achieve that goal," McBride said Wednesday at the combine.
But that hasn't always been McBride's goal. It wasn't long ago he didn't even know if he could play in the NFL.
Growing up in Fort Morgan, McBride wanted to play college football and achieved that dream with a scholarship to Colorado State. But it wasn't until his junior year with the Rams he realized he had the potential to play in the NFL. And it wasn't until his senior year he realized not only could he play in the NFL, but he could be a first or second round pick after winning the John Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end in college football.
"You know, being from Fort Morgan, a small little farm town, it's always just been a goal to go and play college. And when I got there, I just wanted to get on the field and help my team in any possible way," said McBride, who had 90 receptions for 1,121 yards and one touchdown in 2021. "It didn't really kind of click until these last couple years that I had a chance at this next level. So really I just tried to do everything I could to help the team. And with team success comes individual as well. So kind of went from there."
McBride's time at Colorado State wasn't easy, playing for two head coaches and never having a winning season. The Rams went 3-9 last season and 1-3 the year before, only playing four games due to COVID-19. Still, McBride stayed loyal to Colorado State, despite the turmoil.
"I think just trusting the coaches, believing in what they're doing," McBride said. "And most of all, I really thank the coaches for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to put me in successful positions and things like that, but just trying to bring the guys together and work together as a team because ultimately I can't do what I do without my teammates."
McBride is expected to be a first or second round pick this April and some believe he could be staying in Colorado with the Broncos. He wouldn't be the first Colorado State tight end or Fort Morgan native to play for the Broncos, joining Joel Dreessen who was with the Broncos from 2012-13.
But for now, McBride hopes to impress at the combine this week and continue to prove his ability, no matter where he plays.
"That would be a tremendous opportunity to play in state and play for the Denver Broncos," McBride said, "but honestly I just need an opportunity anywhere to showcase my talents."