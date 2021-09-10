Karl Dorrell was there when the Broncos played their first game in their current stadium in 2001.
Dorrell was a 38-year-old wide receivers coach for the Broncos, as Denver beat the New York Giants and kicked off what’s been a pretty successful run for the Broncos. Since then they have eight playoff appearances, six AFC West division titles and one Super Bowl win.
Almost exactly 20 years later, Dorrell will be back at Empower Field at Mile High as he leads his Colorado team up against one of the nation’s top teams in No. 5 Texas A&M. It will be the first time the two programs have faced off since 2009 when they were both still members of the Big 12.
“Back then it was called Invesco Field,” Dorrell said with a laugh while meeting with the media earlier this week. “I’m excited, it’s a great stadium. I loved when I was with the Broncos, such a great organization. I have a lot of great memories of really great games played in that stadium, so it’s gonna be great for our players. It’s always a special feeling to play in that stadium.”
Dorrell and his young Buffaloes will certainly have their hands full as the Aggies boast one of the best rushing attacks in the country, led by the trio of Ainias Smith, Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, who combined for 24 of Texas A&M’s 41 touchdowns last season.
Just last week in the Aggies’ season-opening win over Kent State, both Achane and Spiller rushed for over 100 yards, with Achane finding the endzone twice.
“They’re a super explosive offense,” senior linebacker Nate Landman said. “They’ve got a big O-line, great running backs, new quarterback, but he comes in and does a great job. They are a great offense, but we’re a great defense so I’m excited for that matchup come Saturday.”
Both Dorrell and Landman know how critical it’s going to be for Colorado to not only control the field position battle, but also force one or two turnovers to give the freshman QB Brendon Lewis and the offense something to work with.
“This is the type of game field position is going to be critical,” Dorrel said. “We gotta take advantage of opportunities when we get them. We gotta be able to get their offense off the field so we can have opportunities to score .”
Added Landman: “Winning percentage goes up tremendously if you win the turnover battle. The goal as a defense each week is to keep the turnovers over three, so we’re gonna try and stop the run and get them to throw the ball and hopefully create some opportunities that way. Hopefully we do generate those turnovers to create an edge for our offense and get the ball back to them.”
Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. on Fox.
Colorado State vs. Vanderbilt (Saturday, 8 p.m.)
The Buffaloes are the only team in the state that will play host to an SEC team this weekend as Steve Addazio and Colorado State face off against Vanderbilt.
The Rams will be in search of their first win after losing at home against South Dakota State in Week 1.
The player to watch for Colorado State in every game this season, not just Saturday, is tight end Trey McBride. The junior from Fort Morgan is rated as one of the top tight ends in the country and will likely be playing on Sundays in the not-too-distant future. McBride is already ranked by ESPN’s Todd McShay as the top tight end prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft and is McShay’s No. 27 overall prospect. He had 13 catches for 116 yards in the season opener.
Vanderbilt is led by first-year head coach Clark Lea, who previously served as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator. The Commodores lost to East Tennessee State last week, 23-3.
Northern Colorado at Houston Baptist (Saturday, 5 p.m.)
Ed McCaffrey-led Northern Colorado had a tough welcome to the 2021 season last week, losing to Colorado 35-7 at Folsom Field.
Things will likely get easier this week as the team travels to face Houston Baptist, led by coach Vic Shealey.
The McCaffrey trio of father, Ed (head coach) and sons Max (offensive coordinator) and Dylan (starting quarterback) are hoping for a more explosive performance on offense this weekend.
Despite the fact that last weekend’s game against the Buffs was the program’s first in 650 days, there are high expectations given the influx of talent the program has seen since McCaffrey took over as coach. It’s not just his son, Dylan, a former 4-star recruit that transferred from Michigan, but running back Tru Wilson also joined the team from Michigan, and wide receiver Kassidy Woods is already the top wide receiver after coming over from Washington State.