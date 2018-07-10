Troy Calhoun used a public forum Tuesday to stress his insistence that college athletic departments benefit by investing primarily in “ball sports.”
It has been a topic the Air Force football coach has revisited multiple times over the past year as a clear reaction to former athletic director Jim Knowlton’s focus on the Learfield Director’s Cup, which measures department’s success across all sports without giving priority to those that generally attract a larger spotlight.
Calhoun, as part of a panel discussion with other college football coaches from the state in front of large lunch crowd on Tuesday, circled back to a need to invest in “ball sports” more than once regardless of what the moderator asked him.
Included in the crowd were Air Force superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, athletic director Col. Jen Block (the academy is not referring to her as “interim,” though the wheels remain in motion to hire a permanent replacement for Knowlton) and Air Force Academy Athletic Corp. CEO Nancy Hixson.
When asked about the 1998 Air Force football team being inducted into the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame, this is what Calhoun had to say:
“You look back to the 1900s and how important ball sports were to the service academies. The focus and just the commitment to ball sports especially during that century. Sometimes you can get really, really enamored, like, with the Learfield Cup because you have so many sports, and yet you lose your attention sometimes maybe on the quality of experience perhaps for those whether it’s baseball or volleyball or sports that end in that word, ‘B-A-L-L.’ But that was one heck of a football team.”
Asked later about the toughest venue to visit in the Mountain West, Calhoun replied:
“The new stadium that they built at (Colorado State), I mean, what a phenomenal environment. Gollee, to see how important football is. To see how important volleyball is there. The basketball program. It’s neat to see. And CU. The sports they have, they are all in and they are committed. You can go one of two roads as an institution. You can say we want to play all the sports where maybe there’s not a lot of competition and you can build up all these extra points in the Cup, or whatnot. But just to see the commitment by everybody involved. Hughes Stadium, they’re going to win a lot of football games. I mean, a bunch, under Mike (Bobo)’s leadership.”
CU, CSU coaches agree Rams and Buffs should play annually
The Colorado vs. Colorado State football rivalry is tentatively scheduled to go to sleep for two seasons (2021 and 2022) before returning to life in 2023 with a home-and-home format.
CSU coach Mike Bobo wants to continue playing the Buffs every season.
“You know, you got a rivalry and we’re 45 minutes apart,” Bobo said. “I think it’s good for the state. I think it’s good for high school football. I think we need to play each other.
“It doesn’t make sense to spend a bunch of money to play somebody else. I think we need to play each other every year.”
CU coach Mike MacIntyre agreed.
“I like the showdown. Our kids like playing in that game. Both schools want to be able to branch out and then come back to it.
“I know our side. Our kids like to play that game.”
Northern Colorado coach endorses Fountain-Fort Carson hire
Anthony Davis will make a fine high school assistant, his college coach said.
Davis, who ran for 242 yards and three touchdowns as a senior last year at Northern Colorado, is returning to his alma mater, Fountain-Fort Carson, as running backs coach.
“AD is football through and through,” Earnest Collins Jr. said. “He has a burning desire to be a part of the game, be great at the game. So it doesn’t surprise me at all that now that he’s done playing football at the college level that he’s come back to give. I tell every young player that wants to get into coaching, you better love young kids and you better be ready to deal with all that comes with a 13-to-18, 21-year-old kid. AD has that temperament, he’ll do good in the business.”
Injured Colorado State QB not ruled out
Collin Hill’s torn ACL may not keep him from playing this season.
Coach Mike Bobo reported that Hill is about five-to-six weeks ahead of schedule after re-tearing the ligament while playing basketball this spring and could complete in August.
“We’ll have to still take it slow, but we’re not ruling out Game 1,” Bobo said of Hill, who impressed in 2016 as a true freshman over four starts before his first injury. “He’ll definitely be ready at some point this season.”
brent briggeman and david ramsey, the gazette