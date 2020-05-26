College football remains in a holding pattern.
As uncertainty continues to swirl over the logistics and feasibility of a fall schedule, the Football Bowl Subdivision conferences — including the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West — announced Tuesday that the June 1 deadline to determine game times will be extended.
“Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline,” a combined statement read. “These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season.”
For the Mountain West, that means a delay in television assignments in its first year under a new agreement with Fox Sports and CBS Sports. A delay in learning kickoff times is not new for Air Force and its Mountain West partners, as ESPN-controlled games under the previous agreement would often announce times just 12 days in advance.
Air Force’s home schedule includes multiple matches that could be enticing to the networks, including Sept. 12 against Boise State and Oct. 3 against Navy. The Falcons, Broncos and Midshipmen all finished the 2019 season ranked in the Top 25.
The caveat with Tuesday’s announced extension is that the 10 Mountain West games that will slide from Saturdays to Fridays will remain indefinitely unknown.
At this point, virtually everything with the season is an unknown because of the coronavirus. Universities in the California State system have announced a continuation of at-home learning through the fall, casting doubt if those schools (including Air Force opponents Fresno State and San Jose State) will play. This weekend, Michigan president Dr. Mark Schlissel — an immunologist — told the Wall Street Journal “if there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan.”
Air Force coach Troy Calhoun has said his staff is preparing for multiple contingencies, including a fall season or a spring season that begins Presidents Day weekend.
The academy told The Gazette it would be adding a second 30-day extension on its deadline for football season ticket renewals because of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, pushing the deadline to the end of June.